The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls on the president to veto the law on occupational safety because it narrows workers’ rights

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is asking President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the law on the safety and health protection of workers at work and return it to parliament for revision with the participation of social partners. This decision was made at a meeting with the FPU’s member organizations in Kyiv on October 19, reports UNN.

Details

The meeting participants discussed the challenges related to the Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of Law No. 10147, "On the Safety and Health Protection of Workers at Work," which, according to the FPU, significantly narrows existing rights, benefits, guarantees, and the level of protection for workers compared with current legislation, in particular the Labor Code and the Law of Ukraine "On Labor Protection."

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine emphasized that the law was adopted without proper coordination with the social partners, which violates the principles of social dialogue and European integration requirements.

"The discussion held demonstrated the FPU’s and the all-Ukrainian trade unions’ and territorial organizations’ rejection of the adopted draft law. The heads of the member organizations expressed a common view: to return the law to parliament for revision with the participation of social partners within the framework of the National Tripartite Social and Economic Council and to appeal to the President of Ukraine with a request to veto this document," the FPU stated.

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine proposes using the opportunities provided by the interparliamentary parliamentary group "Trade Unions of Ukraine" and appealing to global trade unions for international support.

In addition, further steps include holding a series of events in support of the trade unions’ demands, in particular mass appeals from local areas to the President of Ukraine regarding the vetoing of the said Law, a flash mob, and other informational events.

As noted, the all-Ukrainian trade unions and territorial trade union associations supported the draft Appeal by the Joint Representative Body of Trade Unions regarding the exercise of the right of veto concerning the Law of Ukraine "On the Safety and Health Protection of Workers at Work."

We remind you

On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading Draft Law No. 10147, "On the Safety and Health Protection of Workers at Work."

However, Serhii Byzov, head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, reported that the draft law passed by parliament contains provisions that could weaken worker protection. According to him, this concerns risks to workplace safety, compensation for victims, and social guarantees for people working in difficult and hazardous conditions.

The Federation of Trade Unions’ reservations regarding certain provisions of the Law "On the Safety and Health Protection of Workers at Work" were also supported by the inter-factional parliamentary association "Trade Unions of Ukraine." Member of Parliament and head of the association Andrii Klochko stated that the law is not perfect, as it could narrow social guarantees for workers employed in difficult and hazardous conditions.