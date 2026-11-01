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The FBI confirmed that hackers from North Korea hacked Binance for $6.3 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The FBI identified the North Korean group TraderTraitor as being involved in the attack on Binance. The stolen assets are being converted primarily into Ethereum.

The FBI confirmed that hackers from North Korea hacked Binance for $6.3 billion

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the involvement of hackers from North Korea in the hack of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. This is stated in a statement by the agency, reports UNN.

Details

The FBI clarified that the theft was carried out by the North Korean group TraderTraitor.

The FBI, together with its partners at the USSS and IRS-CI, observed TraderTraitor members converting the stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH). These assets are then expected to be laundered through conversion using DeFi and instant-exchange services, preparing them for subsequent stages of laundering

— the statement says.

It is indicated that this is the largest robbery in history—$6.3 billion was stolen.

Recall

According to the US blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, North Korean hackers were behind the attack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, involving $6.3 billion.

Bitcoin fell amid a $6.3 billion hack of Binance, with the attack attributed to North Korean hackers30.10.26, 10:52 • 5748 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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