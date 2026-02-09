The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the postponement of the vote on providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine until next Wednesday. The decision to accelerate the procedure was made to ensure uninterrupted financing of Kyiv's defense needs, as a delay could lead to a depletion of resources by April 2026. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Key political groups in the European Parliament have reached a consensus on the immediate consideration of the loan issue, which will be supported by the EU's long-term budget.

There is an agreement between the political groups - confirmed Parliament spokeswoman Delphine Colard before the opening of the plenary session.

The center-right European People's Party, the Socialists and Democrats, and the liberal group "Renew Europe" will provide the necessary majority for the decision, which will allow the European Commission to raise funds on the international debt market.

The change in schedule is due to Ukraine's critical need for cash amid complex military efforts and ongoing US-brokered peace talks. The vote was previously planned to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, but the risk of a financial deficit forced lawmakers to act quickly.

The approval of a 90 billion euro loan is a strategic step aimed at stabilizing the Ukrainian economy and military capabilities. Without these funds, Ukraine could have found itself in a situation of acute funding shortage, which, according to analysts, would have catastrophic consequences for the situation at the front.

The decision on accelerated voting also includes amendments to the current EU budget. This will provide the legal basis for providing financial guarantees necessary for borrowing on external markets.

