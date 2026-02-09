The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:00 PM • 2470 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 5410 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 6658 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 9002 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 12439 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 14823 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 26131 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 42417 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42106 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 57301 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
0.8m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 24356 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideoFebruary 9, 01:13 PM • 28948 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 15782 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 8952 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 7454 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 15794 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 24370 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 63677 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 85161 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 101386 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Shevchenko
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 5064 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 7482 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 8982 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 36880 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 39858 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat
The Guardian

The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the postponement of the vote on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine until Wednesday. This decision was made to ensure uninterrupted funding for Kyiv's defense needs, to avoid running out of resources by April 2026.

The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the postponement of the vote on providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine until next Wednesday. The decision to accelerate the procedure was made to ensure uninterrupted financing of Kyiv's defense needs, as a delay could lead to a depletion of resources by April 2026. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Key political groups in the European Parliament have reached a consensus on the immediate consideration of the loan issue, which will be supported by the EU's long-term budget.

There is an agreement between the political groups

- confirmed Parliament spokeswoman Delphine Colard before the opening of the plenary session.

The center-right European People's Party, the Socialists and Democrats, and the liberal group "Renew Europe" will provide the necessary majority for the decision, which will allow the European Commission to raise funds on the international debt market.

France and Great Britain are preparing a new modification of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles after their effectiveness in Ukraine05.02.26, 06:06 • 4246 views

The change in schedule is due to Ukraine's critical need for cash amid complex military efforts and ongoing US-brokered peace talks. The vote was previously planned to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, but the risk of a financial deficit forced lawmakers to act quickly.

Ukraine to get access to 140 million euros from EU for dual-use technology development - Ministry of Defense04.02.26, 20:53 • 3400 views

The approval of a 90 billion euro loan is a strategic step aimed at stabilizing the Ukrainian economy and military capabilities. Without these funds, Ukraine could have found itself in a situation of acute funding shortage, which, according to analysts, would have catastrophic consequences for the situation at the front.

The decision on accelerated voting also includes amendments to the current EU budget. This will provide the legal basis for providing financial guarantees necessary for borrowing on external markets.

EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries04.02.26, 17:42 • 22487 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Roberta Metsola
European Parliament
European Commission
United States
Ukraine