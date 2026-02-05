France and Great Britain are preparing a new modification of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles after their effectiveness in Ukraine

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
February 4, 09:10 PM • 6984 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 14275 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 12842 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 13360 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 15265 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 16011 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13780 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13172 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19635 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26485 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
93%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Start of the election campaign: formally - no, actually - yes - sociologists published the results of a pollFebruary 4, 06:34 PM • 4196 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 3284 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - mediaFebruary 4, 09:02 PM • 7518 views
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 3876 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 4738 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 34568 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 65123 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 65728 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 104837 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 112135 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
France
Prague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 4786 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 3292 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 5814 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 10441 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 8716 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Series

France and Great Britain are preparing a new modification of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles after their effectiveness in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

France and Great Britain are preparing a new modification of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles, based on the successful experience of their use in Ukraine. The development of the Mk2 version will begin in 2026, focusing on improving guidance systems.

France and Great Britain are preparing a new modification of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles after their effectiveness in Ukraine

The Franco-British program for modernizing Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles is entering a new phase, with the planned start of Mk2 modification development in 2026. The update is based on the successful combat experience of these missiles in Ukraine, where they demonstrated high effectiveness in overcoming modern air defense systems and destroying strategic targets. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The main focus in the Mk2 version will be on improving guidance and target detection systems. The current modification uses a combination of GPS, TERCOM (terrain contour matching) system, and a thermal imaging camera for final guidance. It is expected that the new equipment will allow the missile to identify targets even more accurately in conditions of active operation of enemy electronic warfare systems.

Russian military facing Starlink problems - media04.02.26, 23:02 • 7548 views

An important feature of the Mk2 is the preservation of the missile's basic design. This will allow the Ministries of Defense of France and Great Britain not only to order new products but also to modernize existing stocks to the modern standard.

Although official details of the program's budget are not yet disclosed, the British government announced in the summer of 2025 that new batches of missiles would be "more powerful" than previous versions.

Relevance and combat experience

Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles, despite being developed in the 1990s, remain one of the most formidable air-to-ground systems due to regular updates. The last major modernization (Mid-Life Refurbishment) in 2017 extended their service life until 2032. In Ukraine, these missiles have become a key tool for striking headquarters, ammunition depots, and large landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Recently, the French Air and Space Forces conducted the Topaze exercise, simulating a massive retaliatory missile strike on aggressor territory after Rafale fighters were withdrawn from attack. This underscores the role of SCALP-EG as a critical element of strategic deterrence. The appearance of the Mk2 modification is intended to maintain this advantage in the face of the evolution of Russian and Chinese air defense systems.

Ukrainian developers to compete for $1.1 billion from the Pentagon: who became the main competitor05.02.26, 00:12 • 2122 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Storm Shadow cruise missile
France
Great Britain
China
Ukraine