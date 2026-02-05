France and Great Britain are preparing a new modification of Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles after their effectiveness in Ukraine

The Franco-British program for modernizing Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles is entering a new phase, with the planned start of Mk2 modification development in 2026. The update is based on the successful combat experience of these missiles in Ukraine, where they demonstrated high effectiveness in overcoming modern air defense systems and destroying strategic targets. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The main focus in the Mk2 version will be on improving guidance and target detection systems. The current modification uses a combination of GPS, TERCOM (terrain contour matching) system, and a thermal imaging camera for final guidance. It is expected that the new equipment will allow the missile to identify targets even more accurately in conditions of active operation of enemy electronic warfare systems.

Russian military facing Starlink problems - media

An important feature of the Mk2 is the preservation of the missile's basic design. This will allow the Ministries of Defense of France and Great Britain not only to order new products but also to modernize existing stocks to the modern standard.

Although official details of the program's budget are not yet disclosed, the British government announced in the summer of 2025 that new batches of missiles would be "more powerful" than previous versions.

Relevance and combat experience

Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles, despite being developed in the 1990s, remain one of the most formidable air-to-ground systems due to regular updates. The last major modernization (Mid-Life Refurbishment) in 2017 extended their service life until 2032. In Ukraine, these missiles have become a key tool for striking headquarters, ammunition depots, and large landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Recently, the French Air and Space Forces conducted the Topaze exercise, simulating a massive retaliatory missile strike on aggressor territory after Rafale fighters were withdrawn from attack. This underscores the role of SCALP-EG as a critical element of strategic deterrence. The appearance of the Mk2 modification is intended to maintain this advantage in the face of the evolution of Russian and Chinese air defense systems.

Ukrainian developers to compete for $1.1 billion from the Pentagon: who became the main competitor