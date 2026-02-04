Ukraine to get access to 140 million euros from EU for dual-use technology development - Ministry of Defense

$43.190.22
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 6738 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 11438 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 11259 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 11564 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18576 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25343 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19590 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22687 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36296 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 28359 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HURFebruary 4, 11:55 AM • 8336 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 16670 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 8754 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 10357 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 28373 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 60663 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 61485 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 100586 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 108728 views
UNN Lite
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideo06:16 PM • 718 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 2576 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 3406 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 4826 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 8780 views
TikTok

Ukraine to get access to 140 million euros from EU for dual-use technology development - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In the first quarter, Ukraine will receive 140 million euros in loans and 21 million euros in grants from the EU for dual-use technologies. This funding is part of the systemic build-up of the country's defense capabilities.

Ukraine to get access to 140 million euros from EU for dual-use technology development - Ministry of Defense

In the first quarter of this year, Ukraine will receive access to 140 million euros in credit financing and 21 million euros in the form of an investment grant for dual-use technology support projects from the European Union.

This was announced by Hanna Hvozdyar, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, following a technical meeting within the Ukraine Investment Framework with the participation of the Government of Ukraine, DG ENEST, and partner financial institutions, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has come a long way from emergency response to systematic capacity building. Therefore, in the first quarter, the country will receive access to 140 million euros in credit financing and 21 million euros in the form of an investment grant for dual-use technology support projects from the EU. 

Hanna Hvozdyar, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, noted that recently the country has moved from emergency response to systematic strengthening of defense capabilities. According to her, Ukraine has managed to make a key shift - from complete dependence on external supplies to building its own defense-industrial potential in partnership with allies. The SAFE, EDIP, Build in Ukraine, Build with Ukraine programs and the "Danish model" as a practical basis for joint production projects also played an important role in this.

Security challenges and strengthening cooperation were also discussed during meetings with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, representatives of European institutions, and heads of leading defense companies of the European Union.

Hvozdyar announced that Ukraine and the EU have agreed to create a joint platform for deepening interaction and practical cooperation between defense enterprises. The parties also agreed to hold a separate joint meeting dedicated to launching and filling this format of cooperation.

EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries04.02.26, 17:42 • 11435 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine