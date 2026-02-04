Ukraine to get access to 140 million euros from EU for dual-use technology development - Ministry of Defense

In the first quarter of this year, Ukraine will receive access to 140 million euros in credit financing and 21 million euros in the form of an investment grant for dual-use technology support projects from the European Union.

This was announced by Hanna Hvozdyar, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, following a technical meeting within the Ukraine Investment Framework with the participation of the Government of Ukraine, DG ENEST, and partner financial institutions, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has come a long way from emergency response to systematic capacity building. Therefore, in the first quarter, the country will receive access to 140 million euros in credit financing and 21 million euros in the form of an investment grant for dual-use technology support projects from the EU.

Hanna Hvozdyar, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, noted that recently the country has moved from emergency response to systematic strengthening of defense capabilities. According to her, Ukraine has managed to make a key shift - from complete dependence on external supplies to building its own defense-industrial potential in partnership with allies. The SAFE, EDIP, Build in Ukraine, Build with Ukraine programs and the "Danish model" as a practical basis for joint production projects also played an important role in this.

Security challenges and strengthening cooperation were also discussed during meetings with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, representatives of European institutions, and heads of leading defense companies of the European Union.

Hvozdyar announced that Ukraine and the EU have agreed to create a joint platform for deepening interaction and practical cooperation between defense enterprises. The parties also agreed to hold a separate joint meeting dedicated to launching and filling this format of cooperation.

