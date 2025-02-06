The European Commission wants to extend the mandatory filling of gas storage facilities by 90%

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 10153 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 60513 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101817 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105256 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122656 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102081 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103512 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113291 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The European Commission wants to extend the mandatory filling of gas storage facilities by 90%

The European Commission wants to extend the mandatory filling of gas storage facilities by 90%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24847 views

The European Commission intends to extend the requirement for 90% occupancy of gas storage facilities after 2024. The largest storage countries are negotiating to reduce this limit due to the risk of speculation.

The European Commission wants Europe's natural gas storage facilities to be 90 percent full by the start of next winter. According to the countries with the largest gas reserves, mandatory filling of storage tanks stimulates speculation and increases its cost in the summer season. This is reported by Euractiv, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, European Union rules requiring natural gas storage facilities to be 90 percent full by November 1 are set to expire at the end of this year. The European Commission has made it clear that it would like to extend the mandatory filling of storage tanks.

In particular, they want to avoid a repeat of the situation in 2021, when Russian Gazprom left European storage facilities almost empty before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to EURACTIV, the Commission has informally informed the Council and the EU Parliament that it plans to publish a new legislative proposal by the end of February or early March.

In addition, the countries with the largest storage facilities, such as Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands, have now begun informal negotiations to reduce the maximum storage capacity limit.

EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT30.01.25, 09:18 • 35554 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
italyItaly
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

