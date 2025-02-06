The European Commission wants to extend the mandatory filling of gas storage facilities by 90%

The European Commission wants Europe's natural gas storage facilities to be 90 percent full by the start of next winter. According to the countries with the largest gas reserves, mandatory filling of storage tanks stimulates speculation and increases its cost in the summer season. This is reported by Euractiv, according to UNN.

Details



According to media reports, European Union rules requiring natural gas storage facilities to be 90 percent full by November 1 are set to expire at the end of this year. The European Commission has made it clear that it would like to extend the mandatory filling of storage tanks.

In particular, they want to avoid a repeat of the situation in 2021, when Russian Gazprom left European storage facilities almost empty before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to EURACTIV, the Commission has informally informed the Council and the EU Parliament that it plans to publish a new legislative proposal by the end of February or early March.

In addition, the countries with the largest storage facilities, such as Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands, have now begun informal negotiations to reduce the maximum storage capacity limit.

EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT