EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76475 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95494 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107223 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110185 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103577 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103740 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113413 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116979 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52295 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118443 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57791 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113042 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28453 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76475 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22907 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113027 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118433 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139978 views
EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT

EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT

 • 35555 views

European officials are discussing the possibility of resuming imports of Russian pipeline gas as part of a peace settlement. Germany and Hungary support the initiative to reduce energy prices.

European officials are discussing whether to resume selling Russian pipeline gas to the EU as part of a potential settlement to end the war against Ukraine, citing people familiar with the discussions, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Proponents of buying Russian gas argue that this will reduce high energy prices in Europe, encourage Moscow to come to the negotiating table, and give both sides a reason to implement and maintain a ceasefire.

However, the idea of resuming Russian gas supplies to Europe, even in preliminary discussions, has already provoked a negative reaction among Ukraine's closest allies in the EU.

Three of the officials briefed on the talks said the idea was endorsed by some German and Hungarian officials, with support from other capitals that saw it as a way to reduce European energy costs.

"There is pressure from some large member states on energy prices, and this is certainly one way to bring them down," said one official.

The resumption of exports to Europe will significantly increase Moscow's revenues, the newspaper notes. Before the war, pipeline flows from Russia accounted for about 40 percent of the EU's total supply, with Germany being the largest importer.

US President Donald Trump has demanded an end to the war "quickly," sparking debate among Western capitals over the elements needed for a lasting deal with Moscow. The US president also threatened the EU with tariffs if it does not buy more liquefied natural gas from America, which is more expensive than pipeline gas.

Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine26.01.25, 19:00 • 75954 views

The idea of resuming pipeline sales from Russia has angered Brussels officials and diplomats from some Eastern European countries, many of whom have spent the last three years working to reduce Russian energy imports into the bloc, the newspaper notes.

"This is crazy," said one of the officials. - "How stupid can we be to even think about this as an option?"

Reportedly, the Office of the President of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment on the discussion of resuming Russian gas purchases.

The renewed debate over gas sales has reportedly upset some US LNG exporters, who are seeking to sign long-term supply agreements with European companies. They fear that any resumption of Ukrainian transit could make their products uncompetitive, according to two officials.

One of the European Commission's top energy officials, Ditte Juul Jorgensen, is in the US this week to meet with LNG exporters for talks on long-term potential supplies.

The EU's stated goal is to rid the bloc's energy system of all Russian fuels by 2027. EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen is to present a plan to achieve this goal in March.

EU reveals plan to switch to clean energy after refusing Russian oil and gas21.01.25, 13:42 • 39476 views

But the plight of the EU's heavy industry has reportedly increased the need for European countries to find cheaper energy sources. The cost of gas in Europe is usually three to four times higher than in the United States.

Gas from Russia accounted for about 10 percent of total supplies in 2024, but that volume has halved since the transit contract allowing fuel to enter the EU via Ukraine expired in January.

The pipeline that continues to bring Russian gas into the bloc is the Turkish Stream pipeline through Turkey, which provides Hungary with approximately 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas. "Budapest, along with the pro-Russian government of Slovakia, has been lobbying the EU to pressure Ukraine to resume gas transit," the newspaper points out.

"At the end of the day, everyone wants lower energy prices," the EU official said.

EU won't include a complete ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package - Politico29.01.25, 09:00 • 38181 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

