EU is discussing the idea of returning to purchasing Russian gas - FT

European officials are discussing whether to resume selling Russian pipeline gas to the EU as part of a potential settlement to end the war against Ukraine, citing people familiar with the discussions, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Proponents of buying Russian gas argue that this will reduce high energy prices in Europe, encourage Moscow to come to the negotiating table, and give both sides a reason to implement and maintain a ceasefire.

However, the idea of resuming Russian gas supplies to Europe, even in preliminary discussions, has already provoked a negative reaction among Ukraine's closest allies in the EU.

Three of the officials briefed on the talks said the idea was endorsed by some German and Hungarian officials, with support from other capitals that saw it as a way to reduce European energy costs.

"There is pressure from some large member states on energy prices, and this is certainly one way to bring them down," said one official.

The resumption of exports to Europe will significantly increase Moscow's revenues, the newspaper notes. Before the war, pipeline flows from Russia accounted for about 40 percent of the EU's total supply, with Germany being the largest importer.

US President Donald Trump has demanded an end to the war "quickly," sparking debate among Western capitals over the elements needed for a lasting deal with Moscow. The US president also threatened the EU with tariffs if it does not buy more liquefied natural gas from America, which is more expensive than pipeline gas.

The idea of resuming pipeline sales from Russia has angered Brussels officials and diplomats from some Eastern European countries, many of whom have spent the last three years working to reduce Russian energy imports into the bloc, the newspaper notes.

"This is crazy," said one of the officials. - "How stupid can we be to even think about this as an option?"

Reportedly, the Office of the President of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment on the discussion of resuming Russian gas purchases.

The renewed debate over gas sales has reportedly upset some US LNG exporters, who are seeking to sign long-term supply agreements with European companies. They fear that any resumption of Ukrainian transit could make their products uncompetitive, according to two officials.

One of the European Commission's top energy officials, Ditte Juul Jorgensen, is in the US this week to meet with LNG exporters for talks on long-term potential supplies.

The EU's stated goal is to rid the bloc's energy system of all Russian fuels by 2027. EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen is to present a plan to achieve this goal in March.

But the plight of the EU's heavy industry has reportedly increased the need for European countries to find cheaper energy sources. The cost of gas in Europe is usually three to four times higher than in the United States.

Gas from Russia accounted for about 10 percent of total supplies in 2024, but that volume has halved since the transit contract allowing fuel to enter the EU via Ukraine expired in January.

The pipeline that continues to bring Russian gas into the bloc is the Turkish Stream pipeline through Turkey, which provides Hungary with approximately 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas. "Budapest, along with the pro-Russian government of Slovakia, has been lobbying the EU to pressure Ukraine to resume gas transit," the newspaper points out.

"At the end of the day, everyone wants lower energy prices," the EU official said.

