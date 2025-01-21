EU reveals plan to switch to clean energy after refusing Russian oil and gas

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102134 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102730 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110718 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113310 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104496 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137942 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103852 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117023 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122661 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117776 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 53392 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56702 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158708 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37306 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56702 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117776 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122661 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141157 views
Actual
EU reveals plan to switch to clean energy after refusing Russian oil and gas

EU reveals plan to switch to clean energy after refusing Russian oil and gas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39477 views

Europe has reduced gas imports from Russia by 75%, oil by 3%, and coal by zero. In February, the EU will present a clean energy development plan to reduce prices and increase energy independence.

In record time, Europe has reduced imports of Russian gas by 75%, oil by 3%, and coal by zero. In February, the EU plans to present a plan for the development of clean energy, including to reduce prices. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

"Before Putin's war, Europe received 45% of its gas supplies and 50% of its coal imports from Russia. Russia was also one of our largest oil suppliers. This energy looked cheap, but it exposed us to blackmail. So when Putin's tanks invaded Ukraine, Putin cut off our gas supply, and in return we significantly reduced our dependence on Russian fossil fuels. In record time, our gas imports from Russia fell by about 75%. And now we import only 3% of our oil from Russia, and we have no more coal," said von der Leyen.

However, she noted that freedom from the resources of the Russian Federation had its price.

"Households and businesses have seen sky-high energy costs, and bills for many have not yet come down. Our competitiveness now depends on a return to low and stable energy prices. Clean energy is an interim answer. Because it is cheap, it creates good jobs here in the European Union and strengthens our energy independence," said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that Europe already produces more electricity from wind and solar than from all fossil fuels combined.

"But we still have a lot of work to do to deliver these benefits to companies and people. We must not only continue to diversify our energy supplies and expand cleaner sources of production from renewable sources and, in some countries, nuclear as well. We will have to invest in next-generation clean energy technologies, such as geothermal and fusion solid-state batteries. We also need to mobilize more private capital to modernize our electricity grids and storage infrastructure. We must remove the remaining barriers to our energy union, and we must better interconnect our clean and low-carbon energy systems," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission noted that all this will be part of the plan to be presented in February.

"All this will be part of the new plan we will present in February. It is time to complete our Union also on energy, so that clean electricity can flow freely across our continent and lower prices for all Europeans. Ladies and gentlemen, this is our plan. And the next few years will be vital to stay in the race of clean and disruptive technologies. Europe has everything it needs to do so," von der Leyen emphasized.

Termination of oil transit from Russia will violate the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty - Shmyhal10.01.25, 13:19 • 26173 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising