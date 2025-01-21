EU reveals plan to switch to clean energy after refusing Russian oil and gas

In record time, Europe has reduced imports of Russian gas by 75%, oil by 3%, and coal by zero. In February, the EU plans to present a plan for the development of clean energy, including to reduce prices. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

"Before Putin's war, Europe received 45% of its gas supplies and 50% of its coal imports from Russia. Russia was also one of our largest oil suppliers. This energy looked cheap, but it exposed us to blackmail. So when Putin's tanks invaded Ukraine, Putin cut off our gas supply, and in return we significantly reduced our dependence on Russian fossil fuels. In record time, our gas imports from Russia fell by about 75%. And now we import only 3% of our oil from Russia, and we have no more coal," said von der Leyen.

However, she noted that freedom from the resources of the Russian Federation had its price.

"Households and businesses have seen sky-high energy costs, and bills for many have not yet come down. Our competitiveness now depends on a return to low and stable energy prices. Clean energy is an interim answer. Because it is cheap, it creates good jobs here in the European Union and strengthens our energy independence," said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that Europe already produces more electricity from wind and solar than from all fossil fuels combined.

"But we still have a lot of work to do to deliver these benefits to companies and people. We must not only continue to diversify our energy supplies and expand cleaner sources of production from renewable sources and, in some countries, nuclear as well. We will have to invest in next-generation clean energy technologies, such as geothermal and fusion solid-state batteries. We also need to mobilize more private capital to modernize our electricity grids and storage infrastructure. We must remove the remaining barriers to our energy union, and we must better interconnect our clean and low-carbon energy systems," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission noted that all this will be part of the plan to be presented in February.

"All this will be part of the new plan we will present in February. It is time to complete our Union also on energy, so that clean electricity can flow freely across our continent and lower prices for all Europeans. Ladies and gentlemen, this is our plan. And the next few years will be vital to stay in the race of clean and disruptive technologies. Europe has everything it needs to do so," von der Leyen emphasized.

