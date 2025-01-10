Termination of oil transit from Russia will violate the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty - Shmyhal

Stopping oil transit through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline would be a direct violation of the Energy Charter Treaty and the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement by Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, oil transit through Ukraine is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty and the Association Agreement with the EU on freedom of transit, and also complies with the terms of the sixth EU sanctions package, which provides for an exception for Hungary and Slovakia to ban the purchase of oil of Russian origin and its supply to their own refineries by pipeline.

Accordingly, stopping oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline would be a direct violation of the Energy Charter Treaty and the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement by Ukraine. It is not a question of penalties, but a violation of the Association Agreement with the EU. At the same time, Ukraine's violation of its international obligations on transit security can be used as a sufficient basis for holding Ukraine accountable for the termination of reliable and uninterrupted oil transit, in particular, by Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and for the possible issuance of corresponding financial claims. This will be an appropriate international arbitration and the amount will be... it is not available today. That is, it will be presented and calculated by the countries that will suffer the corresponding losses, but it will obviously be some big sanctions, big money - Shmygal said.

Recall

Draft law No. 12380 has been registered in the Parliament, which bans the transit of Russian oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine during martial law.