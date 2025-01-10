Termination of oil transit from Russia will violate the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty - Shmyhal

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143638 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125269 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132829 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110270 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162497 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104391 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87267 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128068 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126696 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84530 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99264 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162497 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179602 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126696 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128068 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142171 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133871 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151119 views
Termination of oil transit from Russia will violate the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26174 views

Stopping oil transit from Russia through Druzhba would violate Ukraine's international agreements with the EU. This could lead to significant financial sanctions from Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Stopping oil transit through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline would be a direct violation of the Energy Charter Treaty and the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement by Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, oil transit through Ukraine is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Energy Charter Treaty and the Association Agreement with the EU on freedom of transit, and also complies with the terms of the sixth EU sanctions package, which provides for an exception for Hungary and Slovakia to ban the purchase of oil of Russian origin and its supply to their own refineries by pipeline.

Accordingly, stopping oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline would be a direct violation of the Energy Charter Treaty and the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement by Ukraine. It is not a question of penalties, but a violation of the Association Agreement with the EU. At the same time, Ukraine's violation of its international obligations on transit security can be used as a sufficient basis for holding Ukraine accountable for the termination of reliable and uninterrupted oil transit, in particular, by Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and for the possible issuance of corresponding financial claims. This will be an appropriate international arbitration and the amount will be... it is not available today. That is, it will be presented and calculated by the countries that will suffer the corresponding losses, but it will obviously be some big sanctions, big money

- Shmygal said. 

Recall

Draft law No. 12380 has been registered in the Parliament, which bans the transit of Russian oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine during martial law. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

