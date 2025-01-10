Drone Attack in Rostov Region: Fire at an Enterprise and Damaged Homes

In the Rostov region of Russia, a fire broke out at an enterprise due to an air attack. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the acting governor of the region, Yuriy Slyusar, UNN reports .

Details

A Russian official writes about the alleged destruction of 16 drones. According to him, there were no casualties.

He specified that a residential building caught fire in the village of Chaltyr as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In the village of Chaltyr, Myasnikovskiy district, a fire broke out in a private house as a result of a UAV attack, and cars parked nearby caught fire. Fire crews are working at the scene - the official said.

He also said that in the village of Krym, a fire broke out on the territory of a production facility.

In the village of Kryukov, Kuibyshev district, several buildings were damaged by the fall of the drone debris: windows were smashed, facades and roofs of seven residential buildings and a local school were damaged - Slyusar wrote.

At the same time, local telegram channels report that the PlastiFactor plant in the village of Krym, Rostov region, Russia, was hit.

Recall

Several UAVs were shot down over the suburbs of Voronezh , and the falling debris damaged the windows of four private houses and two cars. In another suburb, one uninhabited house was damaged.