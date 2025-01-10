ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9473 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137497 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121998 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130815 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109703 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104313 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113895 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Drone Attack in Rostov Region: Fire at an Enterprise and Damaged Homes

Drone Attack in Rostov Region: Fire at an Enterprise and Damaged Homes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46261 views

In the Rostov region of Russia, a drone attack caused a fire at the PlastiFactor company and set a residential building on fire. The facades and roofs of seven houses and a school were damaged, but no one was injured.

In the Rostov region of Russia, a fire broke out at an enterprise due to an air attack. This was reported on his Telegram channel by the acting governor of the region, Yuriy Slyusar, UNN reports .

Details

A Russian official writes about the alleged destruction of 16 drones. According to him, there were no casualties.

He specified that a residential building caught fire in the village of Chaltyr as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In the village of Chaltyr, Myasnikovskiy district, a fire broke out in a private house as a result of a UAV attack, and cars parked nearby caught fire. Fire crews are working at the scene

- the official said.

He also said that in the village of Krym, a fire broke out on the territory of a production facility.

In the village of Kryukov, Kuibyshev district, several buildings were damaged by the fall of the drone debris: windows were smashed, facades and roofs of seven residential buildings and a local school were damaged

- Slyusar wrote.

At the same time, local telegram channels report that the PlastiFactor plant in the village of Krym, Rostov region, Russia, was hit.

Recall

Several UAVs were shot down over the suburbs of Voronezh , and the falling debris damaged the windows of four private houses and two cars. In another suburb, one uninhabited house was damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies

