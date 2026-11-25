The European Union is developing a plan to create a Sovereign Technology Fund worth up to €50 billion. Its aim is to strengthen the position of European companies in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as reduce technological dependence on the United States and China. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the fund will be called the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (STEF). It will invest in European technology companies, providing them with larger-scale and long-term financing, including for projects with high investment risks.

The fund is expected to be able to acquire stakes in companies working on advanced technologies. In this way, Brussels seeks to help European developers not only create innovations but also scale their businesses within Europe.

The European Commission is considering using EU funds as initial capital. At the same time, for every euro invested, they plan to attract up to six euros in private investment.

The fund's final financing model has not yet been determined. According to the FT, the European Commission intends to present details of the initiative in February, when EU leaders will discuss the competitiveness of the European economy at a meeting in the Belgian town of Alden-Biesen.

According to European Commissioner for Technology Henna Virkkunen, the €50 billion amounts to approximately one-tenth of the funding that, according to the European Commission's estimate, is needed to achieve Europe's full technological sovereignty.

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