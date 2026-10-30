The EU announced the allocation of a €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 2027

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
04:36 PM • 14824 views
The talks in Abu Dhabi will pave the way for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin: the Foreign Ministry revealed the details
02:55 PM • 22684 views
Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on October 31 - Erdogan's office
02:33 PM • 19138 views
Ukrainian delegation with evacuated residents of Oleshky has set out for Anapa - ArakhamiaVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 13268 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, 13 of the 16 hearings scheduled for October were postponed
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 19832 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
October 30, 11:58 AM • 18393 views
NATO military chief sees no delays in Patriot deliveries to Ukraine
October 30, 11:20 AM • 18111 views
Budanov on Oleshky: this is an important operation, and it must continuePhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 29639 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
October 30, 09:42 AM • 17562 views
Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residentsVideo
October 30, 09:22 AM • 14413 views
In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - ArahamiaOctober 30, 09:29 AM • 20031 views
Slovakia has reopened the investigation into the transfer of MiG-29s to UkraineOctober 30, 12:09 PM • 5832 views
Beyond repair – the most powerful ship of the Russian Navy will be sent for scrap02:14 PM • 13128 views
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a party02:32 PM • 12016 views
Europe will not be included in the trilateral group in Abu Dhabi: the Foreign Ministry revealed the format of the upcoming talks04:44 PM • 5580 views
Publications
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhoto05:27 PM • 4574 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 19827 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 29637 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 31029 views
Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alertOctober 29, 07:49 PM • 19111 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Manchester City forward received special recognition from Instagram — the player's profile was given a blue background PhotoVideo06:04 PM • 390 views
In Germany, 70 rescuers removed a drunk man from a tree after he was unable to climb down following a party02:32 PM • 12120 views
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendshipOctober 30, 08:10 AM • 23799 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 30437 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 27403 views
Actual
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Bild
Tu-160
Tu-95

The EU announced the allocation of a €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

The European Commission proposes providing Ukraine with the remaining €45 billion of the loan for 2027. €31.7 billion will be allocated to defense, and €13.3 billion to the budget.

The EU announced the allocation of a €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 2027

The European Commission proposes that the Council of the EU approve the provision to Ukraine of the remaining €45 billion loan for 2027, from the total financial support of €90 billion for the 2026–2027 period. This is stated in a press release from the European Commission, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine submitted its proposal on the allocation of the funds on October 26, and the European Commission assessed it positively.

"Today, the European Commission took another step in implementing the €90 billion loan program to support Ukraine. This initiative will provide Ukraine with the necessary budgetary support and defense products in 2026 and 2027. The package adopted today includes a proposal for the Council of the EU to approve the provision of the remaining loan amount — €45 billion — for 2027," the statement says.

In particular, the EU plans to allocate €31.7 billion for defense, and another €13.3 billion for budgetary support. The funds under the EU loan for Ukraine are planned to be provided by December 31, 2027.

The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine26.10.26, 20:53 • 17111 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Commission
Ukraine