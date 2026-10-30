The EU announced the allocation of a €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 2027

The European Commission proposes that the Council of the EU approve the provision to Ukraine of the remaining €45 billion loan for 2027, from the total financial support of €90 billion for the 2026–2027 period. This is stated in a press release from the European Commission, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine submitted its proposal on the allocation of the funds on October 26, and the European Commission assessed it positively.

"Today, the European Commission took another step in implementing the €90 billion loan program to support Ukraine. This initiative will provide Ukraine with the necessary budgetary support and defense products in 2026 and 2027. The package adopted today includes a proposal for the Council of the EU to approve the provision of the remaining loan amount — €45 billion — for 2027," the statement says.

In particular, the EU plans to allocate €31.7 billion for defense, and another €13.3 billion for budgetary support. The funds under the EU loan for Ukraine are planned to be provided by December 31, 2027.

The Council of the EU allocates €4.7 billion in compensation to member states for supporting Ukraine