The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE urges citizens to urgently fill out registration forms due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

The diplomatic mission of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates has issued an urgent appeal to Ukrainians residing in the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Due to the sharp deterioration of the security situation, citizens are asked to enter their data into a special information and accounting form to coordinate further actions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the extremely large number of calls, the hotlines of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are currently overloaded, which complicates the provision of operational assistance.

Diplomats emphasize that filling out the online form is the primary and most reliable means of communication with the consular department in the current circumstances.

Attention!!! This form is the primary means of communication with the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE and the Consulate of Ukraine in Dubai. — noted the agency.

Operational informing about security measures and recommendations

All relevant information regarding the current security situation in the UAE and Bahrain, as well as step-by-step instructions for Ukrainians, are posted on the official website of the Embassy and on its social media pages Facebook and Instagram.

Citizens are advised to constantly monitor updates and follow all advice from local authorities and Ukrainian diplomats.

Registration via the link https://forms.gle/rcenuXH8UGxaR5Cu6 will allow the diplomatic corps to have accurate data on the number of Ukrainians in the risk zone and to respond promptly to critical situations.