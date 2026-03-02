The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE urges citizens to urgently fill out registration forms due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 30045 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 61288 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 58598 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 64300 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 72369 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 73790 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 77402 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79562 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82424 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 76117 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4.1m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 44344 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 43815 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 18283 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 16884 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 20146 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 122108 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 128011 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 109384 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 110407 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 110202 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Vadym Filashkin
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 66103 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 63926 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 59489 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 57884 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 70180 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Film

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE urges citizens to urgently fill out registration forms due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE urges citizens to urgently fill out registration forms due to the deteriorating security situation. Hotlines are overloaded, so the online form is the primary means of communication.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE urges citizens to urgently fill out registration forms due to the deteriorating security situation in the region

The diplomatic mission of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates has issued an urgent appeal to Ukrainians residing in the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Due to the sharp deterioration of the security situation, citizens are asked to enter their data into a special information and accounting form to coordinate further actions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the extremely large number of calls, the hotlines of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are currently overloaded, which complicates the provision of operational assistance.

Diplomats emphasize that filling out the online form is the primary and most reliable means of communication with the consular department in the current circumstances.

Attention!!! This form is the primary means of communication with the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE and the Consulate of Ukraine in Dubai.

— noted the agency.

Operational informing about security measures and recommendations

All relevant information regarding the current security situation in the UAE and Bahrain, as well as step-by-step instructions for Ukrainians, are posted on the official website of the Embassy and on its social media pages Facebook and Instagram.

Citizens are advised to constantly monitor updates and follow all advice from local authorities and Ukrainian diplomats.

Registration via the link https://forms.gle/rcenuXH8UGxaR5Cu6 will allow the diplomatic corps to have accurate data on the number of Ukrainians in the risk zone and to respond promptly to critical situations.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Social network
The Diplomat
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
Facebook
Instagram