The Economist: delivery of shells to Ukraine delayed due to shortage of explosives

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37025 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100341 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143646 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148310 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243641 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172816 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164370 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The Economist: delivery of shells to Ukraine delayed due to shortage of explosives

The Economist: delivery of shells to Ukraine delayed due to shortage of explosives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111134 views

Deliveries of shells from the EU to Ukraine are delayed due to a shortage of explosives and limited production capacity in Europe.

One of the reasons for the problems with the supply of 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine from the European Union is the lack of explosives. This is reported by the British edition of The Economist with reference to experts, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the end of the Cold War led to a sharp drop in demand for weapons and forced many European explosives manufacturers to shut down their operations.

The construction of an explosives plant from scratch can take from three to seven years. The process is complicated by safety and environmental regulations that prevent the expansion of production. Another problem is the lack of labor in the industry, as few people want to work with explosives after graduation.

Some ammunition suppliers look for explosives in other countries, such as India and Japan. At the same time, some experts fear that explosives from abroad are not of such high quality and can damage equipment.

Despite all the difficulties, The Economist notes that there has been some progress in the production of shells. According to forecasts, by the end of this year, the annual production of shells in the EU countries will reach at least 1.4 million pieces, compared to 500 thousand years ago. However, according to the experts interviewed, this is not enough to help Ukrainians facing a shortage of artillery shells.

Context

In February, at the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel announced that Prague had found sources outside the EU to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition. In March, the necessary amount of money was raised to buy the first batch of ammunition for Ukraine - 300,000 pieces. In total, it is planned to purchase and transfer 800,000 shells to Ukraine outside the EU initiatives.

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News26.05.24, 18:51 • 27006 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
the-economistThe Economist
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
praguePrague
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising