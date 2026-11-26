The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has now exceeded 12,000, government data published on November 26 showed, and response forces continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak of the disease in history under control. UNN reports this citing Reuters.

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According to the data, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 12,021, while 5,904 people have died.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, was declared in mid-May in Ituri Province in northeastern Congo and has since spread to 8 of Congo's 26 provinces. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this strain. Delayed detection, conflict, and an overburdened healthcare system have led to faster spread than during previous outbreaks.

The current epidemic is the second-largest and deadliest in recorded history, surpassed only by the outbreak in West Africa in 2014–2016, when more than 28,600 people were infected and more than 11,000 died.

It has not yet been brought under control, amid data presented by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) earlier this month showing that only 15% of new cases are linked to contacts known to health authorities. This means that many chains of transmission remain undetected.

An analysis of satellite imagery conducted by Reuters showed that the official death toll may be significantly underreported in the two hardest-hit areas of Congo.

Ebola has already spread to 8 provinces of the Congo: the number of child victims is rising sharply