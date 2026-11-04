The Defense Forces struck two Russian "Pantsir" systems in occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck two Russian "Pantsir" air defense systems in occupied Crimea on November 3 and overnight on November 4, as well as an enemy firing team, a UAV command post in the Zaporizhzhia region, and a logistics depot in the Luhansk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In the territory of occupied Crimea, two "Pantsir" surface-to-air missile and gun systems (the "Pantsir-S2" and "Pantsir" systems) and an enemy firing team were hit.

Also targeted were a UAV command post near Vladivka in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and a logistics depot near Bilovodsk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

The "Pantsirs" protect the occupiers’ facilities in occupied Crimea and southern russia from Ukrainian drones and missiles.

"Each system hit weakens the enemy’s air defense," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

The prior destruction of a warehouse building at the enemy’s missile and artillery weapons depot near Ohorodne in the Donetsk region was also confirmed.

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