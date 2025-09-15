$41.280.03
The court proceeded to debates in the case of the murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv

Kyiv

 • 860 views

The prosecutor stated that Kosov, while intoxicated, threw the teenager out of the window, which led to a fatal injury.

The court proceeded to debates in the case of the murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has moved to the stage of judicial debate in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, UNN reports.

Details

On April 7, 2024, Kosov, while on the funicular under the influence of alcohol and drugs, acting intentionally with the aim of unlawfully causing the death of Maksym Materukhin, grabbed him with his hands and dangerously threw him into the station window, located on a dangerous steep slope.

- said the prosecutor.

Also, during the debates, the prosecutor stated that as a result of Kosov's criminal actions, minor Maksym Materukhin fell onto the glass, which broke upon impact and caused a cut wound to his neck, which proved to be incompatible with life.

For its part, the defense continued to insist that the accused Kosov tried to provide medical assistance to the victim.

"As soon as my client saw the victim covered in blood, he immediately resorted to providing him with pre-medical care," the lawyer said.

Addition

  At today's session, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv re-examined witnesses in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. Witnesses confirmed the accused's inadequate behavior and his threats to the victim.   

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that the accused only simulated providing first aid to the 16-year-old teenager he killed. 

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's preventive measure until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv