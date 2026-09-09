The case against 10 Russian servicemen over drone attacks on civilians in the Kherson region has been sent to court

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has submitted to the court an indictment against 10 Russian military personnel involved in drone attacks on civilians in the Kherson region. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The case concerns servicemen of the 404th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Territorial Troops of the "Dnieper" military grouping of the Russian armed forces. According to the investigation, throughout 2025 they were stationed in the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region and launched drones from there toward the right-bank part of the region.

The operators monitored people in real time through UAV cameras, selected targets, and carried out strikes. They used drones capable of dropping munitions and kamikaze FPV drones, including ones controlled via fiber optics. High-explosive fragmentation warheads, improvised explosive devices, and incendiary devices were used. Among the documented episodes were attacks on a man and a woman on one of the central streets of Kherson, the dropping of an explosive device on a man who was walking his dogs, as well as attacks on civilian vehicles - the post says.

In addition, according to the available information, medics and rescuers were repeatedly targeted. In particular, one of the servicemen attacked State Emergency Service rescuers twice as they arrived to deal with the aftermath of previous shelling.

The dropping of a munition near a city clinical hospital and ambulances bearing appropriate medical markings was also recorded. The attacks injured drivers, pedestrians, medical workers, and rescuers. They suffered burns, barotrauma, fractures, and shrapnel wounds, including injuries that posed an immediate threat to life. The actions of the defendants were classified under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war - the Prosecutor General’s Office emphasizes.

To remind you

Law enforcement officers identified 10 Russian military personnel who, resorting to drone terror and real-time killings, attacked the civilian population of the Kherson region.