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Attack on Kyiv Claims the Lives of Two Women, Six People Injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two women were killed and six people were injured. In the Solomianskyi district, a school was damaged, and people were trapped in a shelter.

Attack on Kyiv Claims the Lives of Two Women, Six People Injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, August 20, two women were killed. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 6 people are known to have been injured.

A school building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district. People are trapped in the shelter. ... Kyiv is under threat from cruise missiles. We urge people to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over

- the statement reads.

Meanwhile, OSINT channels report that Russia is striking Kyiv's and the region's energy infrastructure — facilities in Brovary and Chabany were hit.

We remind you

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, at least 4 people were injured. Several people remain trapped in the shelter.

In Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a five-story building; there is a threat of new attacks18.08.26, 19:52 • 9484 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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