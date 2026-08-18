In Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a five-story building; there is a threat of new attacks

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the courtyard of a five-story residential building, and more UAVs are still heading toward the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the courtyard of a five-story residential building. There is no fire. More UAVs are still heading toward the capital. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko reported.

Enemy attacked Kyiv region; warehouses damaged