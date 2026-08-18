Enemy attacked Kyiv region; warehouses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In Brovary district, an office building, warehouse premises, and a private house were damaged; there were no casualties.
The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv region, damaging infrastructure in Brovary district, including an office building and warehouses, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
The enemy continues its attacks on Kyiv region. Civilian infrastructure in the region was targeted by enemy drones. As of 7:30 a.m., an office building, warehouse premises, and a private house were damaged in Brovary district
No information about casualties had been received, as stated.
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