Enemy attacked Kyiv region; warehouses damaged

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv region, damaging infrastructure in Brovary district, including an office building and warehouses, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The enemy continues its attacks on Kyiv region. Civilian infrastructure in the region was targeted by enemy drones. As of 7:30 a.m., an office building, warehouse premises, and a private house were damaged in Brovary district - the Regional Military Administration reported.

No information about casualties had been received, as stated.

Train services in Kyiv region changed due to threat amid Russian attack