Train services in Kyiv region changed due to threat amid Russian attack

Changes have been made to suburban train services in Kyiv region due to a prolonged threat amid the Russian attack, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the prolonged heightened threat to Kyiv region, we are making operational changes to the movement of suburban trains in the region - UZ stated.

As reported, today on the Fastiv–Kyiv route, passengers are asked to use the following morning services:

No. 6006 and No. 6008 Fastiv-1–Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi (instead of No. 7030 Fastiv-1–Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi;

No. 6005 and No. 6011 Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi–Fastiv-1 (instead of No. 7029 Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi–Fastiv-1).

"Suburban train services will resume once the air raid alert is over," the statement said.

111 of 147 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight