111 of 147 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 147 drones at Ukraine overnight, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 18 (from 18:00 on August 17), the enemy attacked with 147 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by enemy drones were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the falling of downed drones (debris) at 3 locations - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack by enemy UAVs continues.

Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day