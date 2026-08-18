Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,210 military personnel, as well as 548 items of weapons and military equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, as of August 18, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,469,970 personnel.

Over the past day, 2 Russian tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 5 air defense systems were destroyed.

Ukrainian military personnel also destroyed 1,962 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 19 ground robotic systems, 443 vehicles and fuel trucks, and 7 items of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has lost 12,274 tanks, 25,162 armored combat vehicles, 48,155 artillery systems, 2,040 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,577 air defense systems, 439 aircraft, and 354 helicopters.

In addition, 467,459 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,010 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 135,891 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4,547 items of special equipment have been destroyed. The General Staff noted that the data is being уточнено.

In Russia, the Bal missile systems were disguised on Yandex maps, replaced with an image of forest