Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
August 17, 05:22 PM • 26240 views
The government's Action Program has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada; lawmakers will consider it shortly
August 17, 04:29 PM • 29835 views
In the near future, the National Security and Defense Council will convene on the situation on the roads; tougher penalties for drivers are being prepared — Zelenskyy
Exclusive
August 17, 04:23 PM • 22888 views
Russia has destroyed 14 stadiums in Ukraine since the beginning of the warPhotoVideo
August 17, 03:24 PM • 36269 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no places
Exclusive
August 17, 01:18 PM • 28648 views
A traffic accident in Kyiv was caused by Ostrovsky, the “overseer” of Lukianivskyi Pretrial Detention Center, and Horodniuk, director of the UAF football development departmentVideo
August 17, 12:51 PM • 19537 views
Su-24M crash in Khmelnytskyi region: specialists deciphered the flight recorder, a bird may have caused the aircraft’s damage
August 17, 12:21 PM • 36862 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justice
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 38426 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
August 17, 09:35 AM • 19366 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
August 17, 09:18 AM • 17129 views
How to prepare child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1m/s
71%
739mm
Popular news
Iran wants a deal, but not the one the US needs - TrumpAugust 17, 06:25 PM • 3412 views
European farmers have faced an "unprecedented crisis" after several waves of abnormal heatAugust 17, 06:44 PM • 7104 views
Scandal at “Girona” — Tsyhankov and Vanat took part in a fight in the dressing room; the club is banning the footballers from speaking to the pressPhotoAugust 17, 07:24 PM • 6880 views
Russia labels foreign mercenaries with serial numbers — DIUPhotoAugust 17, 08:07 PM • 5114 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhoto11:04 PM • 11636 views
Publications
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 36269 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 36862 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 38426 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 84593 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 81307 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Cornyn
Joe Biden
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Texas
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhoto11:04 PM • 11696 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 36409 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 45273 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 44011 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 73053 views
Actual
M270 (MLRS)
Nord Stream
Film
Technology
The Washington Post

Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,210 servicemen and 548 pieces of weaponry. Two tanks, 55 artillery systems, and 1,962 UAVs were destroyed.

Russia lost over 1,200 servicemen and 540 pieces of equipment in one day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 1,210 military personnel, as well as 548 items of weapons and military equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, as of August 18, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,469,970 personnel.

Over the past day, 2 Russian tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 5 air defense systems were destroyed.

Ukrainian military personnel also destroyed 1,962 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 19 ground robotic systems, 443 vehicles and fuel trucks, and 7 items of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has lost 12,274 tanks, 25,162 armored combat vehicles, 48,155 artillery systems, 2,040 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,577 air defense systems, 439 aircraft, and 354 helicopters.

In addition, 467,459 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,010 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 135,891 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4,547 items of special equipment have been destroyed. The General Staff noted that the data is being уточнено.

In Russia, the Bal missile systems were disguised on Yandex maps, replaced with an image of forest18.08.26, 06:15 • 866 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine