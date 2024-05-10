The Air Force named the directions of the Russian night attack

Last night, Russian troops launched drones to the south and hit Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles, Ilya Yevlash, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, told a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Air Force confirms downing of 10 Russian attack drones

Last night we saw, of course, the classic disturbing fire - 10 UAVs... all of them were eliminated... they were destroyed in the south, in particular, they were moving to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, and were eliminated there. In addition, the enemy used 2 anti-aircraft missiles of the S-300 and S-400 type in Kharkiv... they hit civilian infrastructure - Yevlash said.

In general, he said, the situation remains stable, and the Air Force is performing its assigned tasks.

Kharkiv region: Russia strikes at Kharkiv at night, one dead, four wounded, including a child