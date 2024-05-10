Kharkiv region: Russia strikes at Kharkiv at night, one dead, four wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring two people, including an 11-year-old child. Over the past day, the Russians fired at more than 20 settlements in the region, killing one person. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
May 10, 03:20 am. Kharkiv. As a result of enemy rocket fire 12 private houses were damaged. An 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were injured - acute stress reaction
According to the head of the RMA, 21 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks on May 9: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Vesele, Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory came under aerial bombardment.
- 3:30 м. Dergachi, Kharkiv district. A hit from an unidentified aerial vehicle near an infrastructure facility. About 25 buildings and structures, 33 trade pavilions were damaged.
- May 10 03:15 p.m. Lypky, Kharkiv district. The roof of a private house and an outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling. A 62-year-old woman was injured.
- 17:40 м. Kupyansk. Three houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.
- 14:36 м. Dergachi, Kharkiv district. The roof of a gas station, a gas pump and a car were damaged as a result of UAV shelling.
- 10:40 м. Vovchansk. A private enterprise, a slate hangar and a weighing room were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.
- May 9, 10:15 am. Kupyansk. Enemy shelling near the gas station. The building of the store was damaged. As a result of the shelling a 51-year-old man died and a 49-year-old woman was wounded.