Kharkiv region: Russia strikes at Kharkiv at night, one dead, four wounded, including a child

On the night of May 10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring two people, including an 11-year-old child. Over the past day, the Russians fired at more than 20 settlements in the region, killing one person. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

May 10, 03:20 am. Kharkiv. As a result of enemy rocket fire 12 private houses were damaged. An 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were injured - acute stress reaction - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, 21 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks on May 9: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Vesele, Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory came under aerial bombardment.