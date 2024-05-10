Kharkiv region: Russia strikes at Kharkiv at night, one dead, four wounded, including a child

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kharkiv region: Russia strikes at Kharkiv at night, one dead, four wounded, including a child

Kharkiv region: Russia strikes at Kharkiv at night, one dead, four wounded, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

On the night of May 10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and four were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

On the night of May 10, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring two people, including an 11-year-old child. Over the past day, the Russians fired at more than 20 settlements in the region, killing one person. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN

May 10, 03:20 am. Kharkiv. As a result of enemy rocket fire 12 private houses were damaged. An 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were injured - acute stress reaction

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, 21 localities in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks on May 9: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Vesele, Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory came under aerial bombardment. 

  • 3:30 м. Dergachi, Kharkiv district. A hit from an unidentified aerial vehicle near an infrastructure facility. About 25 buildings and structures, 33 trade pavilions were damaged.
  • May 10 03:15 p.m. Lypky, Kharkiv district. The roof of a private house and an outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling. A 62-year-old woman was injured
  • 17:40 м. Kupyansk. Three houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. 
  • 14:36 м. Dergachi, Kharkiv district. The roof of a gas station, a gas pump and a car were damaged as a result of UAV shelling. 
  • 10:40 м. Vovchansk. A private enterprise, a slate hangar and a weighing room were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.
  •  May 9, 10:15 am. Kupyansk. Enemy shelling near the gas station. The building of the store was damaged. As a result of the shelling a 51-year-old man died and a 49-year-old woman was wounded.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
telegramTelegram
berestoveBerestovo
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

