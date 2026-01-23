$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 24704 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 37395 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 29300 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 25064 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 19663 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 19010 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 37559 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16262 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16688 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Exclusives
Takaichi dissolves Japanese parliament after three months in office: snap elections set for February 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the lower house of parliament on January 23, calling snap elections for February 8. The move was made to gain a mandate for the implementation of economic and defense programs.

Takaichi dissolves Japanese parliament after three months in office: snap elections set for February 8

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi officially dissolved the lower house of parliament on Friday, January 23, announcing early general elections. The first woman to lead the Japanese government took this step only after three months in power, seeking a direct mandate from the people to implement her ambitious economic and defense program. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to dissolve was made amid Takaichi's record popularity, whose approval rating currently hovers between 70-78%. The Prime Minister openly stated that she is putting her career on the line, calling on voters to confirm her right to leadership.

Economic promises and "tax holidays"

Takaichi's main trump card in the election campaign was the promise to introduce two-year "tax holidays" on food products (abolition of 8% tax) to combat inflation.

Sanae Takaichi plans early elections in Japan in February11.01.26, 07:10 • 5891 view

Despite opposition criticism regarding the delay in adopting the 2026 budget, the government insists that a review of fiscal policy is necessary to stimulate domestic consumption and support households.

Foreign policy pressure and the Trump factor

The snap elections are taking place amid escalating tensions with Beijing over Takaichi's pro-Taiwan statements and pressure from Washington. The Donald Trump administration is persistently urging Tokyo to radically increase defense spending. A victory in the February 8 elections should provide Takaichi with the necessary political weight to carry out constitutional reform and strengthen Japan's military potential in the Pacific region. 

Japan sets record for tourist numbers despite drop in travelers from China20.01.26, 09:25 • 3210 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
