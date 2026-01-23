Takaichi dissolves Japanese parliament after three months in office: snap elections set for February 8

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi officially dissolved the lower house of parliament on Friday, January 23, announcing early general elections. The first woman to lead the Japanese government took this step only after three months in power, seeking a direct mandate from the people to implement her ambitious economic and defense program. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to dissolve was made amid Takaichi's record popularity, whose approval rating currently hovers between 70-78%. The Prime Minister openly stated that she is putting her career on the line, calling on voters to confirm her right to leadership.

Economic promises and "tax holidays"

Takaichi's main trump card in the election campaign was the promise to introduce two-year "tax holidays" on food products (abolition of 8% tax) to combat inflation.

Sanae Takaichi plans early elections in Japan in February

Despite opposition criticism regarding the delay in adopting the 2026 budget, the government insists that a review of fiscal policy is necessary to stimulate domestic consumption and support households.

Foreign policy pressure and the Trump factor

The snap elections are taking place amid escalating tensions with Beijing over Takaichi's pro-Taiwan statements and pressure from Washington. The Donald Trump administration is persistently urging Tokyo to radically increase defense spending. A victory in the February 8 elections should provide Takaichi with the necessary political weight to carry out constitutional reform and strengthen Japan's military potential in the Pacific region.

Japan sets record for tourist numbers despite drop in travelers from China