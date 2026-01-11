$42.990.00
Sanae Takaichi plans early elections in Japan in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call early general elections in February 2026 to convert high approval ratings into a stable majority. The vote could take place on February 8 or 15.

Sanae Takaichi plans early elections in Japan in February
Photo: Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may announce early general elections as early as February 2026. Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the coalition Innovation Party, stated this possibility after a meeting with the head of government. According to media reports, the vote could take place on February 8 or 15. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Japan's first female prime minister seeks to convert high approval ratings into a stable parliamentary majority. Since her appointment in October 2025, Takaichi has gained popularity among right-wing voters due to her tough policy towards China, which at the same time provoked diplomatic tensions in the region.

Japan scrambled fighter jets due to Chinese military aircraft flying near Okinawa06.01.26, 03:29 • 4003 views

An early campaign could hinder the prime minister's plans to increase government spending, as the elections coincide with the budget approval period. Despite this, coalition allies believe that preparations for the dissolution of parliament have already reached a "new level." An official decision is expected at the end of January.

China and South Korea agree to strengthen ties amid regional tensions06.01.26, 01:33 • 11991 view

Stepan Haftko

