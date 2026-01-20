Japan sets record for tourist numbers despite drop in travelers from China

In Japan, the number of foreign tourists in 2025 exceeded 40 million for the first time. At the same time, in December, the number of Chinese tourists decreased by 45%, UNN reports with reference to asia.nikkei.com.

Details

The number of foreign tourists is expected to decline in 2026 for the first time in five years, after reaching record highs over the past two years. This was due to the recovery of the tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the number of visitors increased by 47.1% to 36.9 million in 2024. In 2025, this figure rose to 42.7 million, the ministry said. Visitor spending in Japan also reached a record high of approximately 9.5 trillion yen ($60 billion).

Amid various initiatives aimed at achieving the goal of 60 million international visitors to Japan by 2030, exceeding 40 million for the first time in history in 2025 is an extraordinary achievement. - said Yasushi Kaneko, Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, at a press conference.

He also noted that the number of travelers from Asia increased compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth from Europe, the US, and Australia was also significant. Kaneko added that "the diversification of the inbound tourism market is progressing."

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives on January 23 and the appointment of early elections.