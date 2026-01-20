Japan sets record for tourist numbers despite drop in travelers from China

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 20156 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 44279 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 37163 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 38566 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 33992 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 41135 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 20130 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 51514 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 48807 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19116 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We will not let anyone outsmart us": Tusk on Poland's participation in Trump's "Peace Council"January 19, 09:40 PM • 4830 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 19883 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 18529 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 14933 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 14362 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 608 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 41088 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 51483 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 48779 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 65211 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 21915 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 37377 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 31599 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 36452 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 48497 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Japan sets record for tourist numbers despite drop in travelers from China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In 2025, Japan welcomed over 40 million foreign tourists for the first time, reaching 42.7 million. At the same time, in December, the number of Chinese visitors decreased by 45%.

Japan sets record for tourist numbers despite drop in travelers from China

In Japan, the number of foreign tourists in 2025 exceeded 40 million for the first time. At the same time, in December, the number of Chinese tourists decreased by 45%, UNN reports with reference to asia.nikkei.com.

Details

The number of foreign tourists is expected to decline in 2026 for the first time in five years, after reaching record highs over the past two years. This was due to the recovery of the tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, the number of visitors increased by 47.1% to 36.9 million in 2024. In 2025, this figure rose to 42.7 million, the ministry said. Visitor spending in Japan also reached a record high of approximately 9.5 trillion yen ($60 billion).

Amid various initiatives aimed at achieving the goal of 60 million international visitors to Japan by 2030, exceeding 40 million for the first time in history in 2025 is an extraordinary achievement.

- said Yasushi Kaneko, Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, at a press conference.

He also noted that the number of travelers from Asia increased compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth from Europe, the US, and Australia was also significant. Kaneko added that "the diversification of the inbound tourism market is progressing."

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the dissolution of the House of Representatives on January 23 and the appointment of early elections.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Australia
Europe
China
Japan
United States