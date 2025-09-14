$41.310.10
Sybiha: Russia must receive a principled and decisive transatlantic response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with French Minister-Delegate Benjamin Haddad. The parties discussed security challenges, Russia's escalatory actions, and Ukraine's accession to the EU as a guarantee of peace.

Sybiha: Russia must receive a principled and decisive transatlantic response

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met in Kyiv with French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties held a meaningful discussion about the most pressing security challenges for Ukraine, France, and Europe.

First and foremost, Russia's recent escalatory actions – massive strikes on Ukraine and the brutal violation of NATO and EU airspace in Poland. They agreed that with such provocations, Russia is testing our resolve and trying to undermine trust in NATO. This time at a new level

- the statement reads.

According to Sybiha, Russia must "receive a principled and decisive transatlantic response."

Not only with statements, but also with actions on several levels – political, financial, and security

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We must create an effective air shield for Europe - Sybiha12.09.25, 18:56 • 3446 views

He shared Ukraine's vision regarding security guarantees and ways to end Russian aggression.

Peace through strength is the only option. Coordinated transatlantic sanctions and military support for Ukraine are crucial to increasing pressure on Russia

- stated the minister.

It is indicated that the parties also discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU as one of the elements of security guarantees.

"Ukraine is making every effort to remove any artificial obstacles to the opening of negotiation clusters and counts on the support of our allies in this matter. Ukraine's accession to the EU is a guarantee of lasting peace in Europe," Sybiha assured.

Recall

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper for new financial assistance to Ukraine. The diplomat noted that joint determination is key to ending Russian aggression and restoring comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

Ukraine and Poland agreed on joint defense production - Sybiha12.09.25, 19:59 • 3124 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

