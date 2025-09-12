$41.310.10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
We must create an effective air shield for Europe - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated the need for joint work on creating an effective air shield for Europe. The Ukrainian air defense system will become an integral part of it, strengthening the security of all partners.

We must create an effective air shield for Europe - Sybiha

It is necessary to work together to create an effective air shield for Europe, in which the Ukrainian air defense system will become an integral part, and strengthening Ukraine's capabilities will increase the security of all partners. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Sikorski, UNN reports.

We must work out a joint air defense system and create an effective air shield for Europe. The Ukrainian air defense system is an integral part of it. As the President emphasized, by strengthening our capabilities, partners increase their own security.

- he said.

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Kyiv. Issues of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as financial support, were discussed.

Alona Utkina

