Ukraine and Poland agreed on joint defense production - Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Poland have agreed on joint development in the defense sector, including the possible placement of production facilities in Poland. Polish military personnel are also expected to arrive in Ukraine, and there will be an exchange of experience in combating drones.
Ukraine and Poland have agreed on joint development in the field of defense. In particular, the development of defense industries on the territory of Poland is possible. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN.
Today, we have agreed on the development of defense, joint production and investments, as well as possible cooperation on the territory of Poland. It is important to use SAFE mechanisms within NATO
Andriy Sybiha stated that on Thursday, military personnel from Poland are expected to arrive in Ukraine. They will work with Ukrainian military personnel.
Sybiha noted that Ukraine warned Poland about the movement of Russian drones into its airspace on the night of September 11. Our state is also ready to share its experience in combating Russian drones.