Ukraine and Poland agreed on joint defense production - Sybiha

Ukraine and Poland have agreed on joint development in the field of defense. In particular, the development of defense industries on the territory of Poland is possible. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN.

Today, we have agreed on the development of defense, joint production and investments, as well as possible cooperation on the territory of Poland. It is important to use SAFE mechanisms within NATO - Sybiha noted.

Addition

Andriy Sybiha stated that on Thursday, military personnel from Poland are expected to arrive in Ukraine. They will work with Ukrainian military personnel.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine warned Poland about the movement of Russian drones into its airspace on the night of September 11. Our state is also ready to share its experience in combating Russian drones.