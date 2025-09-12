$41.310.10
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 16784 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 24935 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 23340 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 21383 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31179 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19606 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17265 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40397 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40885 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 24932 views
Ukraine and Poland agreed on joint defense production - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Ukraine and Poland have agreed on joint development in the defense sector, including the possible placement of production facilities in Poland. Polish military personnel are also expected to arrive in Ukraine, and there will be an exchange of experience in combating drones.

Ukraine and Poland agreed on joint defense production - Sybiha

Ukraine and Poland have agreed on joint development in the field of defense. In particular, the development of defense industries on the territory of Poland is possible. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN.

Today, we have agreed on the development of defense, joint production and investments, as well as possible cooperation on the territory of Poland. It is important to use SAFE mechanisms within NATO 

- Sybiha noted.

Addition

Andriy Sybiha stated that on Thursday, military personnel from Poland are expected to arrive in Ukraine. They will work with Ukrainian military personnel.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine warned Poland about the movement of Russian drones into its airspace on the night of September 11. Our state is also ready to share its experience in combating Russian drones.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
Ukraine
Poland