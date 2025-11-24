$42.270.11
Sybiha held talks with European partners: positions on further steps of the peace process agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with the heads of diplomatic missions of key European countries, agreeing on positions regarding further steps in the peace process. He informed partners about the latest developments in peace efforts and the results of negotiations in Geneva.

Sybiha held talks with European partners: positions on further steps of the peace process agreed upon

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that he had held talks with the heads of diplomatic missions of key European countries. The conversations took place on the eve of the next stages of international peace efforts and were aimed at strengthening transatlantic unity and coordinating actions to deter Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on social network X.

Details

Sybiha noted that he held meaningful consultations with representatives of Germany, Great Britain, France, Finland, Italy, and Poland.

I had a meaningful conversation with our allies from Germany, Great Britain, France, Finland, Italy, and Poland. I informed our European partners about the latest developments in peace efforts, the results of yesterday's results-oriented and productive talks in Geneva, and Europe's important role.

– wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha noted that the parties exchanged views and coordinated positions before further steps. He emphasized his gratitude to the allies for reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European media published the full text of the counter-proposal to the US peace plan for Ukraine - Reuters23.11.25, 20:27 • 10950 views

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the peace efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump and remains committed to constructive and active work aimed at ending the war. Sybiha also emphasized the critical importance of transatlantic unity for achieving a lasting and just peace for both Ukraine and all of Europe.

We also agreed on the need to continue pressure on Russia, including through new sanctions and the decision to ensure the full use of blocked Russian assets, which is necessary by the end of the year. We share the view that the main goal of the peace process is a just and lasting peace with respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

– stated the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Sybiha plans to hold video meetings with key European allies of Ukraine and with the heads of European foreign ministries regarding the settlement of the war.

Earlier, FT reported that European diplomats, after talks in Geneva on November 23 regarding the US peace plan, expect further meetings between France, Germany, and Great Britain. Among other possible participants, the leaders of Poland, Finland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were named.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland