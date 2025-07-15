Sybiha called on EU diplomats for concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's airspace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha joined online the European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas and colleagues from other EU countries at today's Foreign Affairs Council meeting. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed the allies about the latest Russian strikes on our country and the need to strengthen the airspace over Ukraine, writes UNN.

"I informed our European allies about the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine and the urgent need to strengthen the airspace over Ukraine. We see that Russia rejects peace efforts and instead intensifies terror. Moscow seeks to achieve three goals: gain time to continue the war, delay sanctions, and push the United States out of peace efforts. We must not allow Moscow to achieve these goals," Sybiha wrote.

The Foreign Minister also stated that certainty and action are needed on both sides of the Atlantic. He added that concrete steps are necessary to strengthen Ukraine and collective defense with partners, increase transatlantic pressure on the aggressor, and advance Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"The expansion of Russia's military machine poses a threat to the entire transatlantic community. It is in everyone's interest to deprive Russia of resources. We must cut Russia's oil revenues. Sanctions can no longer be delayed," the Foreign Minister said.

Sybiha also added that Ukraine needs parity with Russia in military potential and defense industry.

"We need increased self-sufficiency. And Ukraine's rapidly growing defense industry can be further expanded. I called on European allies to increase investment, particularly in the production of our drones. This is a mutually beneficial cooperation," Sybiha noted.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also added that Ukraine seeks peace. He expressed hope that Denmark, during its EU presidency, will have the will to take the necessary steps.

"Confidence brings peace. And there is nothing we desire more than peace. A just, comprehensive, and lasting peace for Ukraine. I am confident that Denmark's EU presidency has the will to take the right steps. It is time to take action for a safe, peaceful, and prosperous Europe," Sybiha concluded.

The foreign ministers of Southeast European countries supported Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. The participants of the meeting in Dubrovnik reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.