Sibiga says Ukraine talked to the US for 8 hours in Jeddah
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian delegation discussed with the US in Jeddah the possibilities of a fair end to the war. Sybiga stressed the need for the Russian Federation to agree to a ceasefire.
The Ukrainian delegation spoke with the American side in Jeddah for eight hours about the fact that they have a chance to end this war in a fair way.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and stressed that Russia should respond with an unconditional "yes" to the ceasefire, reports UNN.
On Monday, March 17, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha took part online in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, where he informed European partners about the results of the Ukrainian-American meeting in Jeddah
The Foreign Minister said that the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States were constructive, frank and detailed. The Minister stressed that the parties restored mutual trust and brought the bilateral dialogue into a constructive diplomatic channel. Sybiha stressed that the meeting in Jeddah demonstrated Ukraine's desire for peace and the need to force Russia to end the aggression.
We have a chance to end this war in a fair way. That is what we talked about for eight hours with our American colleagues in Saudi Arabia
Sybiha stressed the importance of coordinating further actions of European partners after the meeting in Jeddah.
Now the ball is entirely in Russia's court. The Russians must answer with a clear and unconditional "yes". Ukraine accepted the US proposal without additional conditions, and Russia must accept it without additional conditions. Ukraine has already formed a negotiating group for the further process, demonstrating its serious intentions
The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine has already started forming a technical group that will work on ensuring monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire.
Sybiha also noted that Ukraine hopes for an active role of EU countries in strengthening diplomatic pressure on Moscow.
Addition
The President of Ukraine formed a delegation to cooperate with international partners of Ukraine in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace and approved its composition, which is headed by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
Zelenskyy stressed that if Russia does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it will mean that they do not agree with Ukraine, but with the position of US President Donald Trump.
Putin himself stated about readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
US President Donald Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 18. The conversation will take place within the framework of the American leader's insistence on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.