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Sweden is considering the extradition of Ukrainian-convicted Dmytro Sviatash — Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Ukraine has prepared all the materials for the extradition of Dmytro Sviatash from Sweden. The former MP was sentenced to 12 years for justifying Russian aggression and fraud.

Sweden is considering the extradition of Ukrainian-convicted Dmytro Sviatash — Prosecutor General's Office

Sweden may extradite former fugitive Member of Parliament Dmytro Sviatash to Ukraine. The Prosecutor's Office and the courts carried out, within the shortest possible time, all procedural actions within their remit necessary to ensure the possibility of his extradition from Sweden to Ukraine in all criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, prosecutors ensured the preparation and submission of all necessary materials, their proper formatting and translation, as well as the substantiation of the legal position regarding the extradition.

This concerns a person accused of serious criminal offenses. Therefore, it was important for the Ukrainian side to ensure the possibility of his extradition in all criminal proceedings in which he is being held accountable. As of today, the Prosecutor's Office and the courts have carried out all actions within their remit to ensure the extradition of Dmytro Sviatash. The necessary court decisions have been adopted, the materials have been prepared, and the procedural prerequisites for consideration of the issue of his extradition in all criminal proceedings have been ensured

- the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

Context

In June 2024, former Member of Parliament Dmytro Sviatash was convicted in absentia in Ukraine of justifying the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine and fraud amounting to UAH 2.2 billion. These crimes are stipulated in Part 1 of Article 110, Part 2 of Article 436-2, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3, Part 4 of Article 358, and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In October 2026, Swedish police detained Sviatash. He was placed in the custody of the migration service.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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