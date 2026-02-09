Supervisory Board Appoints Natalia Boyko as Acting Director of "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine"

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 6966 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 12858 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 19637 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 36830 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 38810 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 35860 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 35240 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25987 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17655 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13213 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
76%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the WorldPhotoFebruary 9, 01:38 AM • 9274 views
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional supportFebruary 9, 02:28 AM • 5684 views
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 4748 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 14114 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 12005 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 43862 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 65462 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 82853 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 76557 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 76040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Kostin
Pedro Sánchez
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
Spain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 12198 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 31482 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 45113 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 46210 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 54571 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Supervisory Board Appoints Natalia Boyko as Acting Director of "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Supervisory Board of LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" appointed Natalia Boyko as acting CEO on February 7, 2026. She has 15 years of experience in the energy sector, including positions at "Naftogaz" and the Ministry of Energy.

Supervisory Board Appoints Natalia Boyko as Acting Director of "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine"

The Supervisory Board of LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" at its meeting on February 7, 2026, decided to appoint Natalia Boyko as acting general director of the Company. This is stated in the company's announcement, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, by decision of the Supervisory Board, Deputy General Director Natalia Boyko was included in the GTSOU Directorate. As of today, the Company's Directorate includes: Natalia Boyko, Vladyslav Medvedev, Borys Lyubych, Kateryna Kovalenko, and Oleksandr Tymofeev.

For reference

Natalia Boyko has over 15 years of professional experience in the energy sector. In particular, she held the position of Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", as well as the positions of advisor to two Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration.

Recall

In March 2023, Dmytro Lyppa headed the "GTS Operator" of Ukraine. He was elected to the position based on the results of an open selection announced by the company's shareholder JSC "MGU" and appointed with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 17, 2023.

On February 12, Lyppa announced that he would leave his post after the end of the 2024/2025 heating season. He noted that he would continue to perform his duties until a successor is appointed.

The next day, the supervisory board announced a competition for the position of general director of the company.

In November 2025, the competition for the position of head of the strategic state enterprise "GTS Operator" was officially suspended. As reported by the government, it will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine