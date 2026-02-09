Supervisory Board Appoints Natalia Boyko as Acting Director of "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine"
Kyiv • UNN
The Supervisory Board of LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" appointed Natalia Boyko as acting CEO on February 7, 2026. She has 15 years of experience in the energy sector, including positions at "Naftogaz" and the Ministry of Energy.
The Supervisory Board of LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" at its meeting on February 7, 2026, decided to appoint Natalia Boyko as acting general director of the Company. This is stated in the company's announcement, writes UNN.
Details
Earlier, by decision of the Supervisory Board, Deputy General Director Natalia Boyko was included in the GTSOU Directorate. As of today, the Company's Directorate includes: Natalia Boyko, Vladyslav Medvedev, Borys Lyubych, Kateryna Kovalenko, and Oleksandr Tymofeev.
For reference
Natalia Boyko has over 15 years of professional experience in the energy sector. In particular, she held the position of Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", as well as the positions of advisor to two Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration.
Recall
In March 2023, Dmytro Lyppa headed the "GTS Operator" of Ukraine. He was elected to the position based on the results of an open selection announced by the company's shareholder JSC "MGU" and appointed with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 17, 2023.
On February 12, Lyppa announced that he would leave his post after the end of the 2024/2025 heating season. He noted that he would continue to perform his duties until a successor is appointed.
The next day, the supervisory board announced a competition for the position of general director of the company.
In November 2025, the competition for the position of head of the strategic state enterprise "GTS Operator" was officially suspended. As reported by the government, it will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.