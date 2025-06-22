$41.690.00
Suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a crowded church in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

A suicide bomber carried out an explosion in the crowded St. Elijah Church in the Dwelaa district of Damascus. Syrian security forces surrounded the incident site.

Suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a crowded church in Syria

According to media reports, a suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt in the St. Elijah Church in the Dwelaa district of Damascus. This is reported by UNN with reference to RFI and Associated Press.

Details

A terrorist incident occurred at the Mar Elias Church in Damascus on Sunday, June 22. According to the AP, citing state television and a war monitoring center, a suicide bomber detonated explosives directly in a crowded church on the outskirts of Damascus.

The suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt in the St. Elijah Church in the Dwelaa district of Damascus

– reported state television

It is added that Syrian security forces have cordoned off the area.

Recall

The Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Wasim al-Assad, a cousin of the overthrown President Bashar al-Assad, who is considered one of the biggest drug traffickers and war criminals.

In response to the launch of two rockets from Syria, Israel launched artillery strikes on Syrian positions. The "Martyr Mohammed Deif Brigades" group claimed responsibility for the shelling.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
