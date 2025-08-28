Strike on "Druzhba": expert assessed consequences for oil export via Baltic gas pipeline

The biggest effect of the strike on the Druzhba oil refinery is the cessation or reduction of millions of tons of oil exports through the Baltic pipeline. The statements of Hungary and Slovakia that Ukraine itself will suffer from these strikes are groundless, said fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, writes UNN.

One of the branches, the southern one, of the Druzhba oil refinery goes through Ukraine, so they talk more about Ukraine. Slovakia, Hungary are nervous. But in fact, the biggest effect of these strikes is the cessation or reduction of oil exports through the Baltic pipeline system. This is another branch, which is much more powerful. Millions of tons of oil go through this branch every month - Kuyun explained.

He noted that Slovakia's statements that Ukraine would suffer more from the strikes on "Druzhba" are ridiculous, as the policies of the Slovak, and along with it the Hungarian, governments harm their own countries first and foremost.

As for "Druzhba". Hungarians threaten, Slovaks hint that we ourselves will suffer from these strikes, because less oil will come to them, they will make less fuel from this oil, we will be able to buy less. This is ridiculous and if you look at it professionally, it is not us who will suffer, but them, if they implement what they are talking about - the expert explained.

Kuyun added that the volume of fuel that could be lost in Slovakia can be easily replaced by Ukraine with the help of other partners.

We can replace not 10%, which falls on the Slovaks, but we can quickly buy up to 40% of our consumption from other sources. It costs us nothing to replace this volume. It will literally be a week - and we have already reoriented. But will they be able to find a buyer like us? - Kuyun emphasized.

Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission due to interruptions in the supply of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline. The countries demand security guarantees for supplies, citing EU promises.

Bloomberg wrote that Ukraine has intensified attacks targeting Russian oil infrastructure, hitting a major pumping station on the country's export pipeline network and several oil refineries. This significantly affects Russian oil exports to its main economic partners, including China and India.