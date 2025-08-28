Strike on "Druzhba": expert assessed consequences for oil export via Baltic gas pipeline

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 6520 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 2888 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 34839 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 64635 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 64633 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 97024 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 71672 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 78818 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 202641 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91046 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 49716 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 47881 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 15126 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 22656 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 49275 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 118735 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 120901 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 202657 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 183702 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102529 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Bohdan Dolintse
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Darnytskyi District
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 80929 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 113293 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 115883 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 111741 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 144409 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
The New York Times

Strike on "Druzhba": expert assessed consequences for oil export via Baltic gas pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The biggest effect of the strikes on the Druzhba oil refinery is the cessation or reduction of millions of tons of oil exports through the Baltic pipeline system. Hungary's and Slovakia's statements that Ukraine will suffer are unfounded.

Strike on "Druzhba": expert assessed consequences for oil export via Baltic gas pipeline

The biggest effect of the strike on the Druzhba oil refinery is the cessation or reduction of millions of tons of oil exports through the Baltic pipeline. The statements of Hungary and Slovakia that Ukraine itself will suffer from these strikes are groundless, said fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

One of the branches, the southern one, of the Druzhba oil refinery goes through Ukraine, so they talk more about Ukraine. Slovakia, Hungary are nervous. But in fact, the biggest effect of these strikes is the cessation or reduction of oil exports through the Baltic pipeline system. This is another branch, which is much more powerful. Millions of tons of oil go through this branch every month

- Kuyun explained.

He noted that Slovakia's statements that Ukraine would suffer more from the strikes on "Druzhba" are ridiculous, as the policies of the Slovak, and along with it the Hungarian, governments harm their own countries first and foremost.

Orban "threatened" Zelenskyy over his statements regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline26.08.25, 15:31 • 10020 views

As for "Druzhba". Hungarians threaten, Slovaks hint that we ourselves will suffer from these strikes, because less oil will come to them, they will make less fuel from this oil, we will be able to buy less. This is ridiculous and if you look at it professionally, it is not us who will suffer, but them, if they implement what they are talking about

- the expert explained.

Kuyun added that the volume of fuel that could be lost in Slovakia can be easily replaced by Ukraine with the help of other partners.

We can replace not 10%, which falls on the Slovaks, but we can quickly buy up to 40% of our consumption from other sources. It costs us nothing to replace this volume. It will literally be a week - and we have already reoriented. But will they be able to find a buyer like us?

- Kuyun emphasized. 

Addition

Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission due to interruptions in the supply of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline. The countries demand security guarantees for supplies, citing EU promises.

Bloomberg wrote that Ukraine has intensified attacks targeting Russian oil infrastructure, hitting a major pumping station on the country's export pipeline network and several oil refineries. This significantly affects Russian oil exports to its main economic partners, including China and India.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
India
Slovakia
China
Hungary
Ukraine