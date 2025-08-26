Orban "threatened" Zelenskyy over his statements regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sharply reacted to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a new social media post. The Hungarian leader accused the Ukrainian leader of a "direct threat to Budapest" due to his statements about the shelling of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. This is reported by Magyar Nemzet, writes UNN.

Details

In his post, Orbán recalled that the past weekend was full of political events. He touched upon several internal topics, including the "Home Start" family support program and rumors about the resignation of Economic Development Minister Márton Nagy. However, the main focus of his address was Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words.

Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.

President Zelenskyy openly threatened Hungary. He admitted that they are shooting at the "Druzhba" pipeline because we do not support their EU membership. This shows that Hungarians made the right decision. - Orbán stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is impossible to join the European Union through "blackmail, explosions, and threats."

Zelenskyy's statements will cast a long shadow - he emphasized, hinting at possible consequences for Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Analysts note that Orbán's words could become the basis for further escalation in relations between Kyiv and Budapest. At the same time, Brussels fears that the Hungarian prime minister will use this rhetoric as an additional argument to block European initiatives in support of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 22, an attack by unknown drones on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline was recorded in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Previously, the oil pumping station in the city of Unecha was damaged.

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has always sought partnership with Hungary. Now the future state of these relations depends solely on Hungary itself.