Starting today, "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces an updated timetable for over 200 trains: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has switched to an updated timetable for 118 long-distance trains and over a hundred regional and suburban routes. The changes are aimed at solving the problem of mass delays caused by shelling and detours.

Starting today, "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces an updated timetable for over 200 trains: what has changed

Starting today, "Ukrzaliznytsia" is switching to an updated timetable, which includes 118 long-distance trains and over a hundred regional and suburban routes. The changes were implemented to solve the problem of mass delays that arose due to infrastructure shelling, the need for detours, and the use of backup diesel locomotives in de-energized regions. The new schedule is based on the principles of safety and maximum punctuality under martial law. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Passengers planning trips abroad should pay special attention to the change in departure times of two key trains from Kyiv. Train No. 9 Kyiv – Budapest will now depart at 09:43 instead of 11:05. The schedule for flight No. 749 Kyiv – Vienna has also changed – the departure time has been moved to 12:33 instead of 13:05.

External lighting dimmed at railway stations in Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv16.01.26, 19:40 • 12512 views

The railway administration emphasizes that tickets issued after January 8 already indicate the current time. However, citizens who purchased travel documents through foreign ticket offices or online resources of partners are advised to additionally check the schedule on the official channels of "Ukrzaliznytsia" to avoid misunderstandings.

Where to check the updated schedule

For the convenience of passengers, up-to-date information on the movement of all trains is available in the official mobile application, on the carrier's website, as well as on the information boards of railway stations across the country. The company continues to adapt its logistics to current security conditions.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 2218.01.26, 13:08 • 10480 views

Stepan Haftko

