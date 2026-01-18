Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 22

Starting Thursday, January 22, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the train schedule, including suburban trains, to minimize delays caused by increased traffic intensity on the Fastiv section, which was damaged by the enemy in December. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

From January 22, the train schedule, including suburban trains, will change. Yes, we are doing this again to minimize delays caused by increased traffic intensity on the Fastiv section, which was damaged by the enemy in December. In addition, we have changes in some routes for security reasons. In total, more than 100 suburban train schedules across Ukraine have been revised, which will allow to "unburden" the most intensive sections and, accordingly, reduce delays. - the statement says.

According to the updated schedules, Ukrainian trains will depart on the night of January 21-22. Find suburban train schedules on the website.

When choosing a specific train, it is important to pay attention to the date, it must be "valid from 22.01.2026". Until then, we apologize: delays within 1-2 hours will occur, depending on the intensity of traffic on the Fastiv section. - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall

