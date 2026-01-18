Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 22

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 734 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
08:25 AM • 9238 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 32777 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 57696 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 35210 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 45720 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 52246 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 42537 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 65249 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30867 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 7014 views
Riot in Guatemala prisons: Inmates take 46 hostagesJanuary 18, 04:18 AM • 4894 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhotoJanuary 18, 04:30 AM • 12725 views
EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffsPhotoJanuary 18, 05:11 AM • 5160 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters08:29 AM • 10443 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 30512 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 65264 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 37487 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 69010 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 98451 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Vernadsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 7224 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 23700 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 21150 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 19194 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 18624 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Shahed-136

Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

From January 22, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the train schedule, including suburban ones, to minimize delays. This is due to the increased intensity of traffic on the Fastiv section, which was affected by an enemy attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 22

Starting Thursday, January 22, Ukrzaliznytsia is changing the train schedule, including suburban trains, to minimize delays caused by increased traffic intensity on the Fastiv section, which was damaged by the enemy in December. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

From January 22, the train schedule, including suburban trains, will change. Yes, we are doing this again to minimize delays caused by increased traffic intensity on the Fastiv section, which was damaged by the enemy in December. In addition, we have changes in some routes for security reasons. In total, more than 100 suburban train schedules across Ukraine have been revised, which will allow to "unburden" the most intensive sections and, accordingly, reduce delays.

 - the statement says.

According to the updated schedules, Ukrainian trains will depart on the night of January 21-22. Find suburban train schedules on the website.

When choosing a specific train, it is important to pay attention to the date, it must be "valid from 22.01.2026". Until then, we apologize: delays within 1-2 hours will occur, depending on the intensity of traffic on the Fastiv section.

- added Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall 

Ukrainian trains will depart according to updated schedules from January 22. On January 8, sales of relevant tickets opened, which will appear gradually.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine