Starmer accused Putin of stalling the ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

The British Prime Minister stated that Putin is the reason for stalling the ceasefire in Ukraine, after he failed to appear at peace talks in Turkey.

Starmer accused Putin of stalling the ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin of "dragging his feet" after he failed to appear at peace talks in Turkey, UNN reports, citing The Telegraph.

Details

During a speech in Tirana, Albania, the British Prime Minister was asked what he wanted to say to Putin.

"It is Putin who is causing the delay in a ceasefire," he replied.

"Ukraine has long been clear, several months ago now, that they would have a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, and we have long said that it’s Putin who is standing in the way of that peace," Starmer said.

Addition

Potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are expected in Turkey - in Istanbul - on May 15.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the level of the Russian delegation for the talks in Istanbul "similar to a dummy one" after landing in Ankara for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin called for direct talks with Ukraine last Sunday, but, according to the Kremlin, decided not to participate in the talks today.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

