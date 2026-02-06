Starlink failure paralyzed Russian troop command, causing "friendly fire" - "ATESH"

Due to the massive failure of Starlink in the occupied territories of Ukraine, panic is observed in the units of the Russian army - in some cases, it comes to "friendly fire". This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", transmits UNN.

Details

Sources of partisans in the 122nd motorized rifle regiment in the Kupyansk direction and the 1152nd regiment in the Zaporizhzhia direction report that troop control in both cases is practically paralyzed.

In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, due to a complete breakdown of communication, a case of "friendly fire" occurred. Enemy units, which had no information about each other, opened fire on their own. As a result, an assault group of 12 people was destroyed.

Without stable communication at the front, chaos begins. The lack of coordination is already leading to heavy losses - and not only from the enemy. The dependence of the Russian army on civilian technologies has played against it. As soon as communication disappears - control breaks down, and troops begin to exterminate themselves - stated in "ATESH".

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported: Starlink terminals used by Russian troops in the occupied territories have already been blocked.

Also, Ukraine launched the registration of Starlink terminals through a "white list" in response to their use by Russians.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the procedure for Starlink verification through SpaceX's "white list".

At the same time, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the blocking of Starlink terminals for Russians will affect their attempts to strike at Ukrainian logistics.