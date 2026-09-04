Spain is preparing a new batch of missiles for Ukraine's Patriot systems

Spain will increase its supply of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine: a new batch is being prepared. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said this during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union in Ireland on September 3, the European Commission reports, according to UNN.

Details

The statement came after the Spanish foreign minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, on September 2. He added that Spain is always one of the first to respond to such requests.

We have been doing this for a long time and will continue to do so - José Manuel Albares said in a statement.

Additionally

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the EU is also working with some countries outside the bloc to increase air defense supplies for Ukraine.

Recall

Bloomberg reported that NATO and European Union countries are pressuring Spain and Greece to provide Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles.

According to people familiar with the matter, "the requests were made during the summer and include the possibility that Norway could purchase the missiles before transferring them to Ukraine."