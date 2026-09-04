Spain is preparing a new batch of missiles for Ukraine's Patriot systems
Kyiv • UNN
Spain will increase its supply of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares confirmed that a new batch is being prepared.
Spain will increase its supply of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine: a new batch is being prepared. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said this during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union in Ireland on September 3, the European Commission reports, according to UNN.
Details
The statement came after the Spanish foreign minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, on September 2. He added that Spain is always one of the first to respond to such requests.
We have been doing this for a long time and will continue to do so
Additionally
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the EU is also working with some countries outside the bloc to increase air defense supplies for Ukraine.
Recall
Bloomberg reported that NATO and European Union countries are pressuring Spain and Greece to provide Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles.
According to people familiar with the matter, "the requests were made during the summer and include the possibility that Norway could purchase the missiles before transferring them to Ukraine."