01:50 AM • 6194 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 13002 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 30294 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 39056 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 50183 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 43591 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 47628 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 49722 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55910 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49695 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Publications
Exclusives
South Korean President calls on DPRK to immediately resume peace dialogue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung proposed to Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table to discuss a new stage of relations. He emphasized the importance of restoring contact to stabilize the situation on the peninsula.

South Korean President calls on DPRK to immediately resume peace dialogue
Photo: Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has made an official proposal to Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table to discuss a new stage in relations between the countries. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During a solemn speech on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Korean Independence Movement, the president emphasized the importance of resuming contact as soon as possible to stabilize the situation on the peninsula. The South Korean leader stressed that Seoul is ready to make active efforts to build peaceful coexistence and form a new era of interaction with its northern neighbor.

Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper rifles28.02.26, 07:06 • 20817 views

Seoul's initiative to establish lasting peace on the peninsula

Lee Jae-myung noted that resuming dialogue is a key tool for resolving existing contradictions and strengthening security in the region.

I hope that North Korea will resume dialogue as soon as possible to discuss a new era of relations between neighbors

– the president said during his speech on March 1.

He assured that the South Korean government will consistently pursue a course towards a diplomatic settlement and seek common ground with Pyongyang to achieve stable peace.

DPRK can destroy Seoul, but is open to dialogue with the US - Kim Jong Un26.02.26, 10:12 • 4208 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Seoul
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea