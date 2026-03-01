South Korean President calls on DPRK to immediately resume peace dialogue

Photo: Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has made an official proposal to Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table to discuss a new stage in relations between the countries. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During a solemn speech on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Korean Independence Movement, the president emphasized the importance of resuming contact as soon as possible to stabilize the situation on the peninsula. The South Korean leader stressed that Seoul is ready to make active efforts to build peaceful coexistence and form a new era of interaction with its northern neighbor.

Seoul's initiative to establish lasting peace on the peninsula

Lee Jae-myung noted that resuming dialogue is a key tool for resolving existing contradictions and strengthening security in the region.

I hope that North Korea will resume dialogue as soon as possible to discuss a new era of relations between neighbors – the president said during his speech on March 1.

He assured that the South Korean government will consistently pursue a course towards a diplomatic settlement and seek common ground with Pyongyang to achieve stable peace.

