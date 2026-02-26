DPRK can destroy Seoul, but is open to dialogue with the US - Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that he could destroy South Korea if Pyongyang "feels threatened" by Seoul, but leaves the door open for dialogue with the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Kim Jong Un added that the accelerated development of the country's nuclear and missile programs in recent years has "permanently cemented" North Korea's status as a nuclear power. He stated that if the United States wants to resume dialogue, "which has long been at a dead end," then Washington must abandon what Pyongyang considers a "hostile" policy towards North Korea.

North Korean state media also reported that Kim Jong Un called for the development of new weapons systems, including nuclear ones, to strengthen his military. This includes intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be launched from underwater, as well as an expanded arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons aimed at South Korea. This refers to artillery and short-range missiles.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Unification Ministry stated that it regrets that North Korea continues to define inter-Korean relations as hostile. They added that Seoul will "patiently" make efforts to stabilize peace.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un got behind the wheel of a multiple launch rocket system capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and called it one of the most powerful in the world. This happened against the backdrop of North Korea's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

In late January 2026, Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a modernized MLRS capable of delivering selective strikes. Four missiles successfully hit a target at sea at a distance of 358.5 km.