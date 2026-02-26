DPRK can destroy Seoul, but is open to dialogue with the US - Kim Jong Un

$43.240.02
February 25, 07:42 PM • 15600 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 29986 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 26712 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 25020 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 21800 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 17510 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 36073 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19162 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18319 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41347 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 36075 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41348 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 61376 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 70635 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
France
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

DPRK can destroy Seoul, but is open to dialogue with the US - Kim Jong Un

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The North Korean leader called on the US to abandon its "hostile" policy towards the DPRK, while also calling for the development of new weapons systems in case of a new war with South Korea.

DPRK can destroy Seoul, but is open to dialogue with the US - Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that he could destroy South Korea if Pyongyang "feels threatened" by Seoul, but leaves the door open for dialogue with the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Kim Jong Un added that the accelerated development of the country's nuclear and missile programs in recent years has "permanently cemented" North Korea's status as a nuclear power. He stated that if the United States wants to resume dialogue, "which has long been at a dead end," then Washington must abandon what Pyongyang considers a "hostile" policy towards North Korea.

North Korean state media also reported that Kim Jong Un called for the development of new weapons systems, including nuclear ones, to strengthen his military. This includes intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be launched from underwater, as well as an expanded arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons aimed at South Korea. This refers to artillery and short-range missiles.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Unification Ministry stated that it regrets that North Korea continues to define inter-Korean relations as hostile. They added that Seoul will "patiently" make efforts to stabilize peace.

Additionally

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un got behind the wheel of a multiple launch rocket system capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and called it one of the most powerful in the world. This happened against the backdrop of North Korea's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Recall

In late January 2026, Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a modernized MLRS capable of delivering selective strikes. Four missiles successfully hit a target at sea at a distance of 358.5 km.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
Washington, D.C.
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
United States
Ukraine