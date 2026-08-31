South Korea plans to become the first country in the world to provide AI to all citizens free of charge

$44.5451.86
ukenru
03:15 AM • 2528 views
The Russian dry cargo ship attacked near Novorossiysk drifted toward Turkey and ran agroundPhoto
02:38 AM • 5148 views
Google made concessions to Trump and renamed Lake Ontario to "Lake America"
01:55 AM • 6050 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
12:55 AM • 7912 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
12:16 AM • 8812 views
Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel
August 30, 09:36 PM • 13443 views
Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocationPhoto
August 30, 09:15 PM • 13857 views
In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine
August 30, 12:11 PM • 31029 views
Russia intensifies its "gray zone" war against Europe - WSJ
August 30, 10:49 AM • 37819 views
Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"Video
Exclusive
August 30, 08:01 AM • 36457 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
There are no Ukrainians among those affected after a ferry capsized off Northern CyprusAugust 30, 06:25 PM • 4946 views
Two people, including a child, were killed and four others injured in Russian strikes in Donetsk regionAugust 30, 06:39 PM • 3552 views
Miners are on strike in Russia because they have not been paid their wages for almost a yearAugust 30, 08:23 PM • 2816 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 9324 views
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville12:06 AM • 3456 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 107006 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 108500 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 86902 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 85131 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 82717 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Doug Ford
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville12:06 AM • 3528 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 9402 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 37162 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 36610 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 54717 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Brent Crude
P-800 Oniks
Sukhoi Su-30

South Korea plans to become the first country in the world to provide AI to all citizens free of charge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The AI for All program is intended to provide citizens with free access to the premium features of local chatbots. Seoul seeks to reduce its dependence on the United States and China.

South Korea plans to become the first country in the world to provide AI to all citizens free of charge

South Korea plans to provide the entire population with free access to generative artificial intelligence, effectively making such technologies universally available digital services. The government wants to promote its own AI models and reduce the country's dependence on American and Chinese developments, The Wall Street Journal reports, according to UNN.

Details

As part of the "AI for All" initiative, citizens are to receive free access to the premium features of South Korean chatbots. The state will cover the costs of their use.

Climate, AI and Ukraine may become key topics of von der Leyen’s address to the European Parliament – Politico29.08.26, 00:56 • 9013 views

According to estimates by South Korean officials, more than 20 million residents of the country currently use free versions of generative AI. The new program is intended to significantly expand the use of national platforms specifically.

Seoul is betting on "sovereign AI"

The initiative is part of South Korea's strategy to create its own artificial intelligence ecosystem. Seoul wants critical AI services not to depend exclusively on the technologies of foreign companies.

According to the WSJ, users are to be offered an unlimited number of tokens, allowing them to actively work with local models without having to pay for premium subscriptions themselves.

Thus, South Korea could become the first major power to provide its population with premium generative AI nationwide as a digital service accessible to everyone.

Bill Gates warned about the risks of the rapid development of artificial intelligence26.08.26, 11:01 • 4270 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Seoul
South Korea
China
United States