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Climate, AI and Ukraine may become key topics of von der Leyen’s address to the European Parliament – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On September 16, Ursula von der Leyen may focus on climate and the impact of AI on employment. The topics of Ukraine, migration and EU enlargement are also expected.

Climate, AI and Ukraine may become key topics of von der Leyen’s address to the European Parliament – Politico

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to focus on climate and the impact of artificial intelligence in her address on September 16; mentions of Ukraine, EU enlargement and migration are also expected. Politico reports this, citing European officials, writes UNN.

Details

The speech is still being prepared, and its final topics have not yet been approved. Von der Leyen's chief of staff, Björn Seibert, has already discussed possible priorities with the heads of the cabinets of the other 26 European commissioners.

The expected focus on climate is linked, in particular, to the consequences of floods and large-scale wildfires in Europe this summer. At the same time, the European Commission is trying to maintain its emissions-reduction target for 2040 amid pressure from industry and some EU countries over the economic cost of the green transition.

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Particular attention is planned to be devoted to the impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market. Von der Leyen's team has requested up-to-date data on the number of jobs that could be lost or created as a result of the spread of AI.

What else may be included in the speech

Other possible topics include migration, social policy, Ukraine and the further enlargement of the European Union. The European Commission is also preparing to update the mandate and activities of the border agency Frontex.

Next week, the European commissioners will gather for a traditional seminar, where they will have the final opportunity to propose their priorities for inclusion in the speech. Von der Leyen's address is expected to define the European Commission's main areas of work for the next political stage.

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Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
AI (artificial intelligence)
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
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Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine