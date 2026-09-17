This is a tool that can stop the terrorist war — Zelenskyy on the significance of Graham's adopted bill

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the sanctions bill authored by Lindsey Graham and passed by the U.S. House of Representatives is a powerful tool for putting pressure on Russia. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Symbolically, the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill took place on the night of another Russian attack on Ukraine using ballistic missiles, other missiles, and drones. Once again, civilian infrastructure was targeted, with damage reported in eight regions. The Russians shelled energy infrastructure in the Sumy and Odesa regions. In Kyiv and Odesa, ordinary residential buildings were hit. More than ten people were injured, including children. Some were hospitalized. There were fires in many communities," the president said.

The head of state is convinced that economic pressure from allies is a mandatory condition for ending hostilities and achieving effective diplomacy.

"It is precisely Lindsey Graham’s bill and other strong sanctions measures by partners against the source of this war, against Russia, that constitute an extremely powerful tool capable of stopping this terrorist war and bringing Russia to the necessity of establishing peace. Sanctions must be strong so that all efforts for peace—including our joint diplomatic efforts with America, Europe, and other friends—succeed," the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked congressmen, senators, and leaders of both parties in Congress for supporting the initiative, concluding that Russia needs to end this war of its own making.

Reminder

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a large-scale strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.

Trump plans to sign Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia - WSJ